It seems like a short time ago fishers were following the stocking trucks belonging to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission in preparation to stock Pennsylvania’s lakes, streams, and rivers to provide excitement to fishers from a very young age to senior citizens who think they still can take on the challenges of teasing some trout into a net. And it doesn’t stop there. If an angler has the gusto to pull in a lunker trout, chances are, that fish just may end up on the dinner table that evening.
What lies ahead according to the PFBC will be some fantastic trout fishing opportunities on the dozens of the Commonwealth’s waterways this fall and winter.
And it wasn’t long ago that the commission started tossing these sought-after fish into the cool mountain waters. Beginning the week of Oct. 3, stocking will continue through mid-December. The state will stock approximately 116,000 Rainbow, Brown, and Brook Trout in more than 100 streams and lakes. According to the PFBC, “These stockings will immediately replenish some of the most popular fishing spots across the commonwealth and provide ice fishing opportunities as conditions allow throughout the winter.”
Along with the fantastic fishing, this time of the year comes the beautiful scenery that makes the duo combination the splendor of fishing wherever one goes in this state. According to Brian Wisner, Director of the PFBC Bureau of Hatcheries, “We’re excited to make that time spent on the water even more enjoyable by making sure are plenty of stocked trout fishing opportunities available across Pennsylvania to complement the world-class wild trout fisheries that really come alive around the same time the leaves start changing colors.”
In October alone, the PFBC will stock approximately 86,200 trout into 90 waters, 52 lakes and 38 stream sections, including 11 Keystone Select Trout Waters, which are managed under Delayed Harvest Artificial Lures Only regulations. An additional 26 lakes will be stocked with approximately 29,600 trout during November and December. Anglers should note that stocking schedules are subject to change due to a variety of factors, including water temperature fluctuations and hatchery logistics. Check the schedule often.
To differentiate among the three fish, the back of the brook trout is olive, blue-gray to black with wormlike markings; sides bronze to olive with red spots-tinged light brown; lower fins red-orange with a white leading edge; tail squared or slightly forked.
The brown trout is golden brown to olive back and sides; large dark spots on the sides, dorsal fin and upper lobe of tail; red spots with light halos scattered along the sides. The rainbow trout has a blue-green to brown head and back; silver lower sides with pink to rose stripe; entire body covered with small black spots; adipose fin.
Other relatives are the Golden Rainbow Trout. It has a golden yellow body with a faint red stripe; cheeks shaded red; lower fins pinkish; lacks spots of normal rainbows; adipose fin; Palomino Trout are lighter colored than Golden Trout. The Lake Trout is dark gray to gray-green on the head, back, top fins and tail; white spots on the sides and unpaired fins (light spots on dark background); the tail is deeply forked; the inside of the mouth white.
Trout perch have a silvery-brown back and sides. It has horizontal rows of dark blotches, an adipose and a single dorsal fin with two weak spines and 10 to 11 soft rays. Its scales are small and have a rough feel to them. Its average size is two to four inches. There are only two species of trout perch. It lives in freshwater in North America. It is a deep-water fish. It has nocturnal migration, and some nights large numbers enter the shallows to feed.
Other relatives of trout include the Coho, Atlantic, Chinook, and pink salmon.
