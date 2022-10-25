It seems like a short time ago fishers were following the stocking trucks belonging to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission in preparation to stock Pennsylvania’s lakes, streams, and rivers to provide excitement to fishers from a very young age to senior citizens who think they still can take on the challenges of teasing some trout into a net. And it doesn’t stop there. If an angler has the gusto to pull in a lunker trout, chances are, that fish just may end up on the dinner table that evening.

What lies ahead according to the PFBC will be some fantastic trout fishing opportunities on the dozens of the Commonwealth’s waterways this fall and winter.

