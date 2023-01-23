Led by a career-high 21 points from sophomore Emily Thompson, the St. Vincent women’s basketball team extended its winning streak to nine games with a 63-48 road victory over Presidents’ Athletic Conference foe Westminster Saturday.

The win snapped a three-game losing skid for the Bearcats against the Titans, while it lifted SVC’s record to 13-3 overall and 11-2 in the PAC. Westminster fell to 11-7 overall and 7-6 in league play.

