Watt’s Trucking ties game but can’t complete comeback as Pit Stop gets the win
In Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers League action on Saturday, Pit Stop held on and scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning to defeat Watt’s Trucking.
Watt’s Trucking jumped out to an early lead by plating one run in the top of the first inning, but the scoring was limited, with neither team scoring another run until the bottom of the fourth inning.
It was Pit Stop that got on the board in that frame. They scored three runs to go up 3-1 against Watt’s Trucking.
The game would remain close as Watt’s Trucking scored one run in the top of the fifth and sixth innings to tie the game up at 3-3.
The seventh inning came and went with neither team scoring, forcing the game to continue. Things looked as if they might go past the eighth inning until Pit Stop was able to score the one-needed run in the bottom of the eighth to end the game and take the win 4-3.
Pit Stop was led at the plate by Clint Hoak, who had three of the team’s four hits in the win. Steve Bartek was the only other one to garner a hit for Pit Stop on Saturday.
Despite suffering the loss, Watt’s Trucking had more success with their bats, with six different players each recording one hit. Pat Stumpf and Anthony Trasoline capitalized on their hits to both record doubles, the only extra-base hits of the contest.
In addition to reaching with a hit, Bartek was also the winning pitcher for Pit Stop. He struck out five batters and walked three in his time on the mound. Pat Hassler also pitched in the win.
Ja’Tawn Williams was given the loss for Watt’s Trucking. Also pitching was Dave Fry and Nick Fetterman. Fry recorded three walks while Fetterman struck out two and walked one.
Following the contest both teams find themselves with 4-4 records.
Collision Shoppe’s comeback comes up just short in game against Hogue Lumber Co.
It was the debut game for Hogue Lumber Co. in the LDOTL, and they managed to escape a close game with a win over Collision Shoppe.
Hogue Lumber Co. got a small lead early in the game, scoring one run in the bottom of the first inning. They then started to add to the advantage with a single run in the bottom of the second and fourth innings to make it 3-0.
In the top of the fifth inning, Collision Shoppe finally got on the board, scoring one to make it a 3-1 ballgame.
Hogue Lumber Co. went right back to extending the lead, pushing the lead back to three with one run in the bottom of the fifth before they finally scored multiple runs in an inning by plating two in the bottom of the sixth inning to go up 6-1.
Trailing by five, the Collision Shoppe bats needed to get to work in the top of the final inning. With the pressure mounting they managed to start scoring runs, scoring four of the necessary five before Hogue Lumber Co. managed to get the final out to escape with the win.
In a game with zero extra-base hits, Hogue Lumber Co. managed to have the lead in the hit department with four to Collision Shoppe’s three. Gavin McClain, Andrew Hantz, Joey Razza and Peyton Legg recorded the hits for the winning side.
Collision Shoppe used hits by Ethan Gaughnear, Quinn Painter and Ryan Bartholomew for its offense.
Legg was also the winning pitcher in the game, recording four strikeouts to just one walk for Hogue Lumber Co. Andrew and Ben Hantz both pitched, along with Zack Skoloda. Andrew Hantz added an impressive six strikeouts in the win.
Brady Painter was given the loss after tossing one strikeout and walking one in the loss. Collision Shoppe used a total of five pitchers in the game.
The win puts Hogue Lumber Co. at 1-0, while Collision Shoppe is 0-2 after two games.
L-D Old-Timers beat Frederick’s Funeral Home in five innings
The LDOT offense was too much for Frederick’s Funeral Home to handle in a 9-1 five-inning contest on Sunday.
Despite scoring nine runs in just five innings, there was no scoring in the first inning for either side. In the second inning, LDOT plated its first run to go up 1-0.
The offense just kept coming for LDOT, scoring four in the third, three in the fourth and one in the fifth. This was all while playing solid defense on the other side, only allowing Frederick’s to score one run in the bottom of the third inning to win 9-1.
Josh Vacha was the leading bat for the winning side, going two for two at the plate. Sonny Marne also helped out by recording a double in his one hit.
For Frederick’s Funeral Home; Quinn Heinnickel along with Adrian and Upole were all successful in their one plate appearance.
Pitching-wise, Reily Smith claimed the win by striking out three and walking one. Micheal Naggy, Casey Rupert and Caden Marsh also pitched in the win, combining for eight strikeouts and no walks.
Aiden Peticca was assigned the loss for Frederick’s, he tossed one strikeout and walked four. Four additional pitchers made appearances in the loss.
The win has LDOT at 2-0, while Frederick’s Funeral Home dropped to 1-1.
Pinnacle Auto Sales matches seventh-inning run to beat Heat Siphon
It was a back-and-forth contest between Pinnacle Auto Sales and Heat Siphon with the latter almost forcing extra innings.
Pinnacle Auto Sales got an early lead by scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning to go up 3-0.
Heat Siphon began minimizing the damage in the next frame, scoring one run to trim the lead to just two. That lead would become one in the fourth inning before ultimately disappearing in the fifth.
Pinnacle Auto Sales would get the lead right back by adding a singular run in the bottom of the sixth frame to force a Heat Siphon response.
Heat Siphon would respond by tying the game in the next inning, scoring one to make it 4-4.
Now with a chance to end the game in the bottom half of that same inning, Pinnacle Auto Sales would capitalize on the opportunity, scoring one to end the game and win 5-4.
Offensively Pinnacle Auto Sales was led by Steve Eperesi, Andrew McBroom and Sean Tumulty. Esperesi and McBroom were both two for three in the win, and Tumulty added a double in his only plate appearance.
For Heat Siphon, the bats were led by Dan Razza, who recorded the lone extra-base knock. Six other players also recorded one hit for Heat Siphon in the loss.
On the mound, John Janick was given the win, Rich Ramsay and Joe Bocan also pitched for the winning side.
For Heat Siphon, Gary Takitch was given the loss, Dave Fairman also pitched for the side.
Hogue Lumber Co. stays busy with loss to Krinock
In its second appearance of the weekend, Hogue Lumber Co. got its first loss, facing off against Krinock
Krinock saw an early lead disappear in this one. They scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning, but then Hogue Lumber Co. bounced back by scoring four runs over the next to innings to claim the lead.
Krinock would score another two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to tie the game at 4-4 heading into the fifth frame.
After a scoreless top half of the inning, the Krinock bats exploded for nine runs to put Hogue Lumber Co. in a really tough spot.
Hogue Lumber Co. only got one more opportunity before the game would end; they scored two runs, but it was far from enough as the game ended 13-6 in favor of Krinock.
Krinock had several good performances offensively. Jacob Lloyd and Damien Newsome both were two for three in the win. One of Lloyd’s hits was a double, while Evan Springob added a double of his own in the win.
The top of the lineup was the only portion to record hits for Hogue Lumber Co. in the loss. The first four batters, Jack Thomas, Andrew Hantz, Razza and Legg all had one hit.
Jacob Kitz was the winning pitcher; he struck out three and walked zero on the mound. Newsome also had a solid time on the mound, striking out six while only walking one.
Andrew Hantz was handed the loss for Hogue Lumber Co. on Sunday. He struck out two and walked three while on the mound. Razza, Ben Hantz, and Thomas also pitched in the loss.
Toyota of Greensburg scores 9 in win against Palko’s Auto Repairs
Toyota of Greensburg paired good offense with good defense in a 9-1 win over Palko’s Auto Repairs.
Toyota of Greensburg got on the board in the top of the second inning with three runs and never looked back, scoring an additional six runs before Palko’s could score one.
Toyota of Greensburg got there by adding one run in the third, four in the fourth and one in the sixth.
In the bottom of the seventh and final frame, Palko’s would end the shutout, but the one run wouldn’t be nearly enough as the game ended in 9-1 fashion.
Offensively, Toyota of Greensburg had 12 hits in the win. John Trageser and Scott Roble were both two for two at the plate, Roble had a double. Leo Hoopes also added a double while Alan Clairmont had two hits in three attempts.
The Palko’s bats struggled as only three players had hits. J.B. Cales was two for three in the loss. Bob Harr and B.J. Mikeska each had a hit of their own.
Rick Conrad was the winning pitcher for Toyota of Greensburg. He had three strikeouts while not allowing any walks on the mound. Sean Luketic also pitched and added three more strikeouts with just one walk.
Greg McCullough was given the loss for Palko’s, three additional players also pitched in the loss.
With the win Toyota of Greensburg is out to a 6-3 start, while Palko’s Auto Repairs is now 2-7.
Westmoreland Landscapers uses strong three-inning stretch to beat Dino’s
It was a scoreless game between Westmoreland Landscapers and Dino’s for the first three innings, then the offenses came alive for the fourth, fifth and sixth frames.
Dino’s managed to strike first by scoring two runs in the fourth, but that lead would be short-lived as Westmoreland Landscapers answered back with two runs of its own in the bottom half of that same inning.
Westmoreland Landscapers would then take the lead off of a four-run fifth inning, and extend it with another three runs in the sixth.
Then just as quickly as it started, the scoring stopped and the score would remain for the 9-2 final in favor of Westmoreland Landscapers.
Rege Sofranko, Dave Daum and Kevin Mulroy all recorded doubles for the winning side.
For Dino’s, Travis Johnson was one for two with a double while Wade Martz and Sid McCune each added two hits.
Daum was also the winning, and only, pitcher for Westmoreland Landscapers. He struck out two while walking none.
Dino’s used two pitchers, with Bryan Polo getting the loss after striking out six and walking five. Johnson also pitched, walking three batters in the loss.
The win gets Westmoreland Landscapers up to 6-3, while Dino’s drops to 1-8.
