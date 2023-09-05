The Toyota of Greensburg team defeated their opponents, Pit Stop, 15-11 in a thrilling game.
Toyota of Greensburg used an offensive outburst in the second inning to jump out to a big lead, then they did just enough defensively to prevent the comeback on Saturday.
Pit Stop jumped out to an early 3-0 lead after the first half-inning, and things seemed poised to continue going in their favor after their defense held and only gave up one run in the bottom half of the frame.
The Pit Stop offense stalled in the top of the second inning and their defense continued the trend in the bottom, when Toyota scored an impressive 11 runs to take a lead they would never let go of.
Pit Stop would attempt to chip away at the lead over the next several innings, scoring eight runs over the next three frames to try and bring things back into their favor.
Meanwhile, the Toyota team’s offense continued to score, adding on a few runs to keep their lead secure.
Being down by four in the top half of the final inning the Pit Stop offense needed to get going, but it was the Toyota defense that held them scoreless to end the game.
Offensively both teams had little trouble making contact with the ball, as they combined for 31 hits in the game.
Toyota of Greensburg was led by Leo Hoopes, Jeff Roble, Alan Clairmont and Scott Roble. Hoopes was four for four with a pair of doubles in the win. Jeff and Scott Roble both added a double of their own, Jeff was two for three and Scott was a perfect three for three on the day. Claremont also made good on his opportunities, going two for two at the plate.
On the opposite side, Don Trimble, John Amatucci, Pat Hassler and Todd Laughlin all had solid days at the plate. Trimble was three for four on the day, and Amatucci was two for three with a double. Hassler added a double of his own in the loss. Loughlin was two for two at the plate on the day.
Rick Conrad was the winning pitcher for Toyota, he totaled three strikeouts in the win. Toyota also used Clairmont on the mound, he struck out one batter on the day.
Pit Stop used three different pitchers in the loss. Mike Urban was assigned with the loss, he got one strikeout in the loss. Hassler and Steve Bartek also pitched, recording three and one strikeouts respectively.
The win jumps Toyota to 4-3 on the season while Pit Stop falls to 3-4.
Shoemakers Yardscapes shut out Bush’s Cabinets 5-0
The Shoemakers Yardscapes team used some excellent defense to defeat Bush’s and move their record to 5-2 on the season.
Shoemakers took the lead in the top of the second inning and never looked back on a day where the Bush’s bats couldn’t find their marks.
Shoemakers added three more insurance runs in the top of the fourth inning, bringing their run total over the total number of hits that Bush’s could muster on the whole day.
For Shoemakers Yardscapes Mark Provione was the only player to get multiple hits, going two for two in the win. Matt Polinsky, Mike Proch and Rick Morgan also recorded hits.
On the other side, it was a quiet day offensively, Keith Derk, Dave Donaldson, Dave Wilcox and Russ Ziolko were able to reach base and account for their team’s four hits.
Shoemakers Yardscapes’ winning pitcher was Polinsky, he recorded three strikeouts and only walked one in his time on the mound. Also pithing were Steve Stanko and Shawn Johnson, the duo walked none and recorded one strikeout, it credited to Johnson.
Bush’s pitchers were Donaldson and Brandon Simpson. Donaldson was given the loss, striking out two and walking two in his time pitching. Simpson, while not credited with the loss, recording the same stat line of two strikeouts and two walks.
The win sees Shoemakers Yardscapes get their record to 5-2, while Bush’s falls to 3-4.
Palko’s Auto scores 11 to beat Shop ’n Save
Palko’s Auto put together offensive outbursts in the bottom of the third and sixth innings to be Shop ’n Save 11-5.
Shop ’n Save jumped out to a lead in the top of the second inning when they plated two runs to go up 2-0. Palko’s managed to get one run back in the bottom of the same frame, but Shop ’n Save managed to hold the lead into the bottom of the third inning.
That is where the Palko’s bats came alive, scoring six runs to get a lead that they would never let go of.
Shop ’n Save would add three more runs in the top of the fourth inning to trim their lead to just two with three more innings to play.
Those would be the last runs that Shop ’n Save would score, but Palko’s would add four more insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to bring their total to 11.
For Palko’s, Dave Vezendy had an excellent outing at the plate. He went two for three with a double and a home run in the win. Conan Forbes and J.B. Cales also had big days. Forbes added a double of his own, while Cales was three for three with a double.
Shop ’n Save was offensively led by Kory Krinock and Lou Downey. Both players were two for three in the win, Shop ’n Save didn’t have an extra-base hit in the loss.
Vezendy continued his excellent day for Palko’s on the mound, serving as the winning pitcher he struck out two in the win. Also pitching for the winning side were Greg McCollough, Bob Ankney and B.J Mikeska, all three players recorded a strikeout in the win.
For Shop ’n Save, Dan Dominick was the losing pitcher, recording one strikeout and one walk. Also pitching was Bob Thompson, Thompson doubled both of Dominick’s totals.
Pinnacle Auto Sales scores 12 in the fifth inning to defeat Domination Sports
A game that was neck and neck for the first four innings exploded in favor of Pinnacle Auto Sales in the fifth inning, both giving them the lead and putting the game out of reach at the same time.
Domination Sports and Pinnacle Auto Sales both scored three runs in their first turns up to bat, then both teams were held scoreless over the next three innings to set up the offensive outburst in the fifth inning.
Domination Sports would attempt a comeback and would add four more runs, but would ultimately fall 15-7.
Offensively Pinnacle was led by both Joe and Andrew McBroom. Andrew was four of five on the day with a pair of doubles, while Joe was three of four with a double of his own.
Domination Sports was led by Mark Carns. Carns was two for three with a home run in the loss. Brian Guzik and Joe Mauro both doubled in the loss.
Pitching-wise, John Janick was the winning pitcher. Janick recorded two strikeouts and six walks in the win. Chris Arquillo and Richard Ramsay also pitched in the win for Pinnacle Auto Sales.
On the other side, Joe Rice was given the loss despite a solid performance for Domination Sports. Rice recorded five strikeouts while only walking one in the loss. Brian Thomas and Joe Novak also pitched for Domination Sports, with Thomas recording four walks and Novak striking out one.
The win gave Pinnacle Auto Sales their third win of the season to bring its record to 3-4, while the loss dropped Domination Sports to 5-2.
