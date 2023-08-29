The Westmoreland County Old-Timers Baseball League featured three contests this past Saturday. They were makeups for games lost earlier during the season. At present, the WCOTL has scheduled three additional games for next Saturday, Sept. 2. This should complete the league’s 2023 season. The results of the three games played are as follows:
Senuta Pro-Chiro rallies to edge Dino’s Sports Lounge
With two out, the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh (final) inning and his team trailing by one run, Senuta Pro-Chiro’s Bob Anderson roped a single to left-center to score two runs and give his team a hard-fought 9-8 victory over Dino’s Sports Lounge.
The contest, which was played at Marguerite Field, was a dramatic affair, featuring six lead changes and one tie over seven innings. Senuta took an early 2-0 lead by scoring two runs during the bottom of the first inning as Steve Jupena and Anderson first reached base on a hit-batsman and a free pass, respectively. An RBI single by Bruce Mancini scored Jupena. Anderson then scored on an infield force-out off the bat of Trace Bocan. Dino’s cut the deficit in half by tallying one run during the top of the second inning on singles by John Greenlee, Bill Onuscheck and Scott McIlnay. Senuta regained a two-run lead by scoring a single run during the latter half of this same frame. Lead-off batter Skip Polvinale was hit by a pitch and subsequently scored on an infield putout. This raised the score to 3-1 in favor of Senuta after two innings.
After a scoreless third inning, Dino’s took its first lead of the game in the fourth inning by tallying three runs as John College, Tony Marcocci, and McIlnay scored on RBI hits by McIlnay and Mark Loutsenheizer. Senuta, in turn, tied the game at four runs apiece during the bottom of this same frame as Bocan led off with a single and scored following consecutive singles by Polvinale and Doug Bailey. After a scoreless fifth inning, Dino’s tallied one run to take a slim 5-4 lead during the sixth frame. College drew a free pass and subsequently scored following consecutive singles by Marcocci and McIlnay. Senuta again promptly responded by tallying three times during the bottom of this inning to retake the lead at 7-5. The home team used singles by Joe Faddish, Anderson, Bocan, Alex Parrish and Bailey to plate these three runs.
The drama enfolding during this contest continued into the seventh inning. Dino’s first rallied to tally three runs and take an 8-7 lead. Lead-off batter Scott Duchateau reached first base on a throwing error by Senuta. After the next two batters were retired, four batters for Dino’s — Tony Castellano, John Boyle, Bill Onuscheck and College garnered base hits to score Duchateau, Castellano and Boyle. The next runner was thrown out at the plate ending the rally. Senuta then equally responded during the bottom half of the frame. After the first batter was retired, Mark Sherrod slapped a single to left-center. With two out, Jupena reached base on an ill-timed Dino’s infield error. A subsequent errant throw on the play permitted both runners to reach second and third. After an intentional pass to Faddish, Senuta’s Bob Anderson garnered his game-winning hit to score both Sherrod and Jupena and win the game for the home team 9-8.
Senuta had three players, namely Anderson, Bocan and Bailey register two hits during the contest. Despite the final score, Dino’s led in batting, collecting a total of 16 hits. Castellano and McIlnay each recorded three hits, while teammates Onuscheck and Boyle each chipped in with two hits. Bocan and Ted Geletka provided the pitching for the victors. Closer Geletka was credited with the win. Boyle, McIlnay and Loutsenheizer provided the pitching for Dino’s. Closer Loutsenheizer was saddled with the loss.
With the outcome of this game, Senuta moved its record to 9-3-1 and, with the loss by Bowman, now holds down first place in the WCOTL standings. Dino’s slate fell to 8-5. Both teams still have one game to play.
Sean Rock Exterminating rallies to upend Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home
Due to the occurrence of rain showers early Friday, the WCOTL was forced to play two games at the Derry Area High School this past Saturday. In the first game, Sean Rock Exterminating overcame an early 3-0 deficit and scored all their runs in one inning in route to a 5-3 victory over Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home.
Hartman established its early lead during the first four innings. The visitors tallied two runs in the top of the second inning as Bob Walters led off and reached base after a Sean Rock infield miscue. He eventually scored on an RBI single by Dan Shirley. Shirley then, in turn, dashed home following a second Sean Rock miscue. Hartman added a third run in the top of fourth frame as Dave Fry singled, Ray Wright drew a walk and Shirley responded with a second hit and his second RBI of the day.
At the same time, Hartman’s lead pitchers were successful in holding Sean Rock scoreless during the first five innings. The home team managed only two singles during this part of the contest. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Sean Rock’s fortune changed substantially. The home team combined timely hitting with some unfortunate play by Hartman to take the lead. First, lead-off batter Cliff McBroom reached base on a Hartman miscue. After two were out, Chuck Barchfield and John Janick were each struck by pitches, loading the bases. Mike Proch then singled to left field scoring McBroom and Barchfield. An errant throw to home allowed Janick to score the tying run. The next batter for Sean Rock, Bob Ankney, was also stuck by a pitched ball. A wild pitch subsequently moved both Janick and Ankney into scoring position. A single by the following batter, Ron Hixson, scored both runners with the game-winning tallies.
Proch led Sean Rock in hitting with two singles in three at-bats. For Hartman, Shirley hit safely in all three at bats. Ernie Downs, Proch and Janick provided the pitching for Sean Rock. Closer Janick pitched scoreless sixth and seventh innings to earn the win. Hartman used Don Shoup, Paul Besterci and Walters as pitchers during this game. Shoup and Besterci were effective in keeping the home team off the board. Walters, who was victimized by a bit of wildness and errant fielding, was saddled with the loss. With the results of this contest both teams now have a 5-8 record (with one game to play).
Merlin Funeral Home upsets Bowman Surveying
In the second game played at Derry Area High School Merlin prevailed against Bowman Surveying by a score of 7-2. Merlin struck for six runs in the bottom of the first inning and effectively took a lead it would never relinquish.
The home team’s first two batters, Steve Stanko and Dave Fairman, reached base on a Bowman infield miscue and a free pass, respectively. The following six batters in Merlin’s lineup, Nick Ciocco, Jeff Mitchell, Art Boyle, Ron Wahl, Dave Basile and Mike Brozewicz, each struck a base hit scoring the first six players. Basile’s was a double to right center. The others each singled to center or right field. Merlin then tacked on another run in the bottom of the second inning as Mario DeLeon singled, moved to second following a second free pass to Fairman, stole third base, and scored on an RBI single to left field by Ciocco. This raised the score to 7-0 in favor of Merlin.
From this point, the contest was dominated by good pitching and sound defense by both teams. Bowman finally got into the scoring column during the fourth inning. Ray Lininger led off with a single to center field. He moved to second base on an infield putout at first base and subsequently scored on an RBI single to left-center by Paul Smith.
Bowman added a second run during the top of the fifth inning. After one out, Dave Bengel singled to left-center. He stole second base and moved to third during an infield hit by Jerry Fagert. Lou Panetti, pinch-running for Fagert, was then thrown out attempting to steal second by Merlin’s catcher Art Boyle. Bengel dashed home on the play, but the putout at second ended the threat in this inning. This brought the score to the final of 7-2.
Merlin’s offensive effort was led by Ciocco and DeLeon. Each collected two hits in two or three at-bats. Fagert similarly led Bowman with two hits in two at-bats. In addition to Boyle’s assist at second base during the fifth frame, Wahl contributed one stellar defensive play for Merlin during this game making a diving backhanded catch of a low line drive off the bat of Bowman’s Dwayne Amoroso. Fairman and Stanko performed the pitching duties for Merlin. Collectively, they held Bowman to the aforementioned two runs and only five hits. Bowman used Amoroso, Leroy Putt and Scott Bowman as pitchers for this contest. Starter Amoroso was saddled with the loss. The win by Merlin moved their season’s record to 9-5. Bowman, which previously held first place in the WCOTL, had its slate fall to 10-4. This was the last game of the season for these teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.