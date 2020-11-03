A third-period breakout helped the Greater Latrobe hockey team to a season-opening victory.
The IceCats opened the 2020-21 season with a 3-2 victory against Shaler Area during a PIHL Class AA game played at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg.
Greater Latrobe (1-0) scored three times in the third period on eight shots, as Alex Schall led the way with two goals. Josh Coffee also found the back of the net, as Greater Latrobe scored the one-goal victory despite Shaler Area holding a 20-11 advantage in shots. Jason Markowsky, Ethan Allias, Peyton Myers, Reid West and Louie Amatucci all provided assists for the IceCats.
Vinny Amatucci stood tall in goal, turning aside 18 of 20 shots faced for the victory. Amatucci was particularly sharp in the second period with nine of 10 saves, as Shaler Area held a 14-3 advantage in shots and a 1-0 lead through two periods. Tre Junker and Keegan May scored the Shaler Area goals, while Ryan Riffner, Reid Krepps, Dylan Sarnowski and Cam Szazynski all had helpers.
Greater Latrobe came through in the third period.
The IceCats outshot Shaler Area 8-6 in the third period and tied the game early, as Schall found the back of the net 2:10 into the period on an assist from Allias.
Coffee scored a power-play goal at 7:11 of the third period, on assists from Markowsky and West and Schall netted his second goal — the eventual game winner — from Myers and Louie Amatucci at 13:43 of the period. May made it interesting, as he found the back of the net with 1:59 remaining in the game, a goal from Riffner and Sarnowski. But Amatucci and the IceCats’ defense prevailed to hang on for the one-goal victory.
It was Greater Latrobe’s first game since March, as the IceCats were scheduled to meet Baldwin in the PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup championship game at the Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township.
The varsity playoffs were suspended indefinitely after the initial coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in March, holding out hope that the Penguins Cup championship game could be played at some point in the future. But in May, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League (PIHL) canceled the rest of the 2019-20 season because of COVID-19.
The IceCats advanced to the championship game for the third time in eight seasons and the sixth time in 13 seasons overall. They have won four Class AA Penguins Cup championship — and Class AA Pennsylvania Cup state titles — since 2008.
The IceCats defeated Hempfield Area, 3-2, in what proved to be the final game of the season. That took place during the semifinals of the PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup playoffs at Robert Morris University’s Island Sports Center Complex, a day before the league decided to postpone its end-of-season tournament because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The IceCats ended the 2019-2020 season on a five-game winning streak. They lost just two games, one in regulation and another in overtime. Last season, Greater Latrobe featured a 10-player, senior-laden group that led the IceCats to finish as the top scoring team in the classification with 115 goals — about six per game — the best defensive group, giving up 31 goals in 20 games, and the No. 1 goal differential in Class AA at plus-84.
The IceCats lost eight of their top nine, and nine of their top 11 point-getters from last season. Schall scored 15 goals and 33 points last season, as three Greater Latrobe players finished among the top 11 in Class AA scoring. Amatucci finished among the league leaders in goals-against average and save percentage last season. Alex Walker, who scored 12 goals and 41 points, would’ve went into his senior season this year at Greater Latrobe, but he’s currently playing for Texas-based Wichita Falls in the North American Hockey League (NAHL), one of the top junior hockey leagues in the United States.
Greater Latrobe has currently won six straight games stretching back to last season. The IceCats are tied with Franklin Regional for the top spot in the Southeast Division, as both teams won their respective season-opening games. Penn-Trafford and Hempfield Area are also part of the Southeast Division.
Greater Latrobe won its second division championship in three years last season, also capturing the title during the 2017-18 season. Prior to that, Greater Latrobe hadn’t won a division championship since the 2012-13 season, the last of a dominant streak of seven straight seasons with a division title. Greater Latrobe has won nine division titles in the last 14 years.
The 2020-21 season will run through March 11, as the IceCats have nine games left at Kirk Nevin and eight on the road, including two at Center Ice Arena in Delmont. The IceCats travel to Montour, 7:15 p.m. Monday at Robert Morris University before a 7:15 p.m. game against Hempfield Area the following Thursday, on Nov. 12, at Kirk Nevin.
There is a 90-person limit, including teams and personnel, inside the arena, according to the Kirk Nevin Arena website because of COVID-19 regulations.
