Organizers of the Mike Reese Memorial Fund have announced that plans are finalized for the third annual Mike Reese Memorial 5K – Roast, Run and Family Fun event scheduled for Sunday, July 2, at Mammoth Park (Mount Pleasant Township) in Pavilion 1.
Those who register on or before Monday, June 19, will be provided an event T-shirt as part of the registration. Some T-shirts will be available for purchase for $12, but T-shirt availability cannot be guaranteed for those who register after the June 19 deadline.
“This event has quickly become something that area families look forward to and our foundation is really happy to see how it has grown,” said Dawn Keefer, an event organizer. “To the Mount Pleasant area, Mike was more than a legislator. He sincerely loved his community. So, this is not just a 5K but a complete family picnic with music, food and games.”
Mike Reese served as state representative of the 59th Legislative District for more than 12 years before passing away unexpectedly in early 2021. He was known as a strong legislative advocate for children and education. He grew up and lived in Mount Pleasant Township, where his wife and children still reside.
The Mike Reese Memorial Fund was established shortly after Reese’s passing. It provides scholarships to local high school graduates and to athletes seeking to participate in travel team programs but have limited financial resources. The fund also provides grants to athletic organizations for equipment and capital improvements.
Since the memorial fund’s creation, grants have been issued to the Mount Pleasant Girls Fast Pitch League for field improvements and for Life Skills programs at Mount Pleasant Area Junior-Senior High School. Scholarship funds were also provided to graduating seniors through the memorial fund’s Mount Pleasant Area High School Outstanding Student Athlete program. In fact, for 2023, because of the success of last year’s event, the memorial fund was able to award scholarships to two students.
“Last year, my kids and I took note of the families enjoying themselves and seeing old friends reconnect with each other,” said Angela Reese, Mike’s wife. “No one loved a celebration as much as Mike and this is how he would want to be remembered.”
Packet pick-up and walk-up registrations begin at 9 a.m. and the run begins at 10 a.m. Lunch and entertainment begins at 11:30 a.m. Costs are $50 per adult and $25 for those under 21 years of age. The run, lunch, drinks and entertainment are included. More information can be found at Mike Reese Memorial Fund Facebook page or mikereesememorialfund.com.
