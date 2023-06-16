Organizers of the Mike Reese Memorial Fund have announced that plans are finalized for the third annual Mike Reese Memorial 5K – Roast, Run and Family Fun event scheduled for Sunday, July 2, at Mammoth Park (Mount Pleasant Township) in Pavilion 1.

Those who register on or before Monday, June 19, will be provided an event T-shirt as part of the registration. Some T-shirts will be available for purchase for $12, but T-shirt availability cannot be guaranteed for those who register after the June 19 deadline.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.