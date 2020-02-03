The St. Vincent College men’s basketball team fell to visiting Thiel, 78-73, in Saturday’Presidents’ Athletic Conference matchup.
Dropping their sixth straight game, the Bearcats are now 4-7 in the PAC and 9-11 overall. Thiel improves to 5-5 and 6-11.
Both teams opened the game by going scoreless for the first 2:21 until the Tomcats broke through.
SVC’s Shemar Bennett evened the score with two free throws, and Walter Bonds followed it with a jumper from 16 feet to give the Bearcats the lead. Thiel tied the game, but an old-fashiond three-point play from Drew Normandin at 16:34-mark gave SVC a 7-4 edge.
The Tomcats pulled within one, but two free throws from David Stephen extended the lead back to three. Thiel scored the next five points to regain the lead, 11-9.
Josh Duda tied the game with a 18-foot jump shot for St. Vincent, but shortly after, Thiel scored four-consecutive points to recapture the lead.
Andrew Reed then hit the first three of the game to cut the SVC deficit to a single point.
This pattern continued until Thiel hit threes on back-to-back possessions for a 25-19 lead with 6:48 to go in the half. The Tomcats eventually increased their advantage to 10 (34-24) that forced a Bearcat timeout with 2:44 to go in the first half.
Out of the break, Normandin made a layup in the lane followed by a couple layups from Cletus Helton. In total, St. Vincent went on a 9-0 run to trail, 34-33. With seven seconds left, Thiel made a layup to lead, 36-33, going into halftime.
Thiel extneded its lead to five to start the second half, but a three from Tom Neugebauer and then a layup by Bonds tied the game at 38. The Tomcats went ahead with a layup, but another three from Reed gave SVC a 41-40 edge with 16:57 on the clock.
Over the next two minutes, Thiel went on a 9-0 run to lead, 49-41. The Bearcats cut the deficit to seven, but the Tomcats went up by 11 (55-44) at the 12:35-mark.
St. Vincent then went on an 8-2 run to pull within five points, but Thiel responded with a 9-2 stretch to grab its largest lead (12). SVC slowly chipped away at the deficit with four points from Helton and Normandin each as the Bearcats trailed by only four, 68-64, with 6:20 still to play.
The Tomcats grew their lead back to nine (77-68) with 3:46 remaining.
Bennett then hit a layup followed by Stephen, who made a scoop shot off the backboard. Bennett then hit a free throw to trim the deficit to four, but Thiel answered with a free throw with 15 seconds left to set the final.
Bennett led SVC with 14 points while grabbing 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the year. Both Normandin and Helton finished with 12 points
The Bearcats are idle until Saturday (6 p.m.) when they host Westminster (7-4, 12-8) on Senior Day.
