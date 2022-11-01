Maybe it is just getting through the Halloween season or, perhaps, it is the upcoming midterms that have people asking more questions and/or looking for ulterior motives for things with reasonable explanations.
It seemed like the WPIAL football playoff pairings no sooner came out Saturday and the questions arose about why was the Class 2A opening-round game between Western Beaver and Ligonier Valley not being played at the Rams’ Weller Field.
The upper seed seemingly hosts the lower seed if one is looking at the playoff brackets. Except for two games in the Class 2A playoff pairings, Serra Catholic against Washington at Norwin and Western Beaver against Ligonier Valley at Offutt Field (Greensburg Salem’s football field).
The WPIAL is the host for all the playoff games, but the facilities can be run by the host schools.
What that means is that WPIAL is responsible for the events and since they are operating under their guidelines for said events certain criteria must be met for a venue to host a WPIAL playoff game.
The WPIAL requires that hosts are ADA compliant, have seating of at least 800, and preferably have a synthetic surface (or turf) field.
“Weller Field has handicap-accessible parking and restrooms but is grandfathered under old codes for seating,” Joe Skura, athletic director of Ligonier Valley, said. “The board and administrators have been working on installing handicap bleachers for some time, but have had setbacks. Finally, this summer through fall, they solidified the plan to begin the installation of the handicap-accessible bleachers this winter/spring.”
Another issue is the grass surface of Weller Field.
“While we do not have a turf field, the WPIAL has made allowances to play on grass fields when they have exhausted all turf options,” Skura said. “There are some schools with grass fields hosting because there weren’t enough schools with turf fields willing to host.”
After working out some logistics, Greensburg Salem was selected to host the Western Beaver/Ligonier Valley contest. While not as ideal as Weller Field, it is still not the distance Washington or Serra Catholic have to travel for their game at Norwin.
“We are very grateful for the opportunity to play at Greensburg Salem rather than having to travel farther,” Skura said. “I greatly appreciate their school board and administration’s cooperation in this and the help from Frank Sundry, their athletic director. Their hospitality still allows us to run concessions and have our folks run the clock, etc. It’s the next best thing to hosting at your home site.”
No matter the venue, Skura feels this year’s Rams team is ready for their playoff game against Western Beaver no matter the venue.
“I’m proud of our football team and all they have accomplished,” he said. “I do feel bad we aren’t able to hold the game at Ligonier Valley, but I know our team will do their job no matter where the game is played. They are one of the best groups I’ve seen as far as playing together as a cohesive unit, and they are fun to watch. They will be fired up to face Western Beaver Friday.”
