Lernerville Speedway is set to close the 2021 season with the year’s most anticipated events. The 14th Annual Steel City Stampede LIVE on LernervilleTV hits ‘The Action Track’ today, Friday and Saturday.
Ten total divisions will grace the Sarver oval this weekend. Highlighted by the Peoples Natural Gas Sprints along with the Ti22 Performance FAST Sprints, the Precise Racing Products Late Models sanctioned by the United Late Model Series Diehl Automotive Big Block Modifieds sanctioned by the Bicknell Racing Products Modified Tour for a non-points event and the Millerstown Pic-A-Part Penn/Ohio Pro Stocks.
Joining the special edition of the Fab4 divisions are the family of RUSH Racing Series divisions, including the RUSH Late Models, RUSH Sprints, and RUSH Modifieds.
Also included in the fray are the E-Mods, the 305 RaceSaver Sprints, the Mini Stocks, and a 100-lap Enduro.
Lernerville’s Fab4 regulars will take on invaders from all over, including the series regulars of the FAST Sprints, ULMS Late Models, BRP Modifieds, and the Homak Penn/Ohio Pro Stock Series Powered by Can-Am in the Dow Carnahan/Kyle Stramanski Memorial.
The RUSH Series always brings a slew of talent in all their divisions while the E-Mods, 305 Sprints, and Mini Stocks are consistently entertaining when they visit Lernerville Speedway.
The Stampede has become a staple at Lernerville since its inception in 2009 and has averaged just under 260 total cars per event.
In turn, it has become a marquee, a must-see event for fans. Drivers flock to the event looking to claim one of the prestigious Stampede Belt Buckles. The 410 Sprints and the Big Block Modifieds both battle for $3,000.
The Super Late Models and the RUSH Late Models will compete for a $3,500 to-win prize, while the Pro Stocks will compete for a whopping $4,000 top prize.
The E-Mods will race for $1,500 as the RUSH Modifieds, RUSH Sprints, and the 305 Sprints all have an $800 check distributed to their winners, with the Mini Stocks having $600 on the line for the winner.
Saturday is the warm-up for next weekend’s Bedford Keystone Cup. The Super Late Models, USAC East Coast Sprints, the PASS RaceSaver Sprints, and the Four Cylinders will be on the schedule.
The fifth annual Bedford Keystone Cup is set for Oct. 21-22.
The Keystone Cup will be the biggest race in Bedford Speedway’s 86-year history and is the largest unsanctioned Late Model race in Pennsylvania this year.
The Late Models will be racing for $22,000 to win, on Saturday night, out of a Late Model A-main purse of over $70,000. The 60-lap Late Model main event will pay $1,000 just to take the green flag. On Friday, the Late Models will run twin 20-lap qualifying features, each paying $2,200 to win.
Joining the Late Models in action will be Friday night shows for the Semi Lates and Pure Stocks Four Cylinders and Saturday night shows for the Late Model Sportsman and Modifieds.
