Lernerville Speedway is set to close the 2021 season with the year’s most anticipated events. The 14th Annual Steel City Stampede LIVE on LernervilleTV hits ‘The Action Track’ today, Friday and Saturday.

Ten total divisions will grace the Sarver oval this weekend. Highlighted by the Peoples Natural Gas Sprints along with the Ti22 Performance FAST Sprints, the Precise Racing Products Late Models sanctioned by the United Late Model Series Diehl Automotive Big Block Modifieds sanctioned by the Bicknell Racing Products Modified Tour for a non-points event and the Millerstown Pic-A-Part Penn/Ohio Pro Stocks.

