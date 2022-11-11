According to CNBC, U.S. Airlines estimates that the industry is facing a deficit of 8,000 pilots, and says that number could reach 30,000 pilots by 2025.
Well, help is on the way.
Derry Area senior Troy Clark, who competed this past fall on the co-ed Trojans soccer team, was recently accepted to the Community College of Beaver County to earn his pilot license and become a professional pilot. It’s truly something that he’s looking forward to pursuing.
“I was lucky enough to shadow a company pilot for Westmoreland Machine Tool,” explained Clark. “I was able to actually sit in the cockpit, turn it on, participate in a flight simulator, the works. After the simulator, the individual I shadowed said that I ‘did really well’ and should totally pursue a career as a professional pilot, so I am.”
Although the industry is in dire need of pilots, the gig really isn’t that bad.
“I interviewed a pilot for Southwest and he explained his average week to me,” said Clark. “He works 3 days a week, flies home and stays there for four straight days, and then puts in 3 more days. That’s a pretty sweet schedule if you ask me.”
The pilot interviewed was none other than the brother of Mrs. Jen Welty, the gifted coordinator at Derry Area High School.
“Troy is a bright student who excels in STEM subjects,” said Welty. “When discussing the prospect of becoming a pilot, Troy consulted with several individuals, including my brother, who has been a commercial pilot for 27 years. With the current high demand for pilots, Troy was encouraged to follow his dream and pursue this exciting career.”
His intrigue in flying and not being afraid of heights has been shown way before applying to flight school. During the past few summers, Clark worked on roofs that were multiple stories in the air, and on the boys’ soccer team, he led the team in header goals with three.
“Although my first three seasons weren’t great, this year we were led by Coach Shaffer, and we were able to win three games,” said Clark. “That might not seem like a lot, but we didn’t win a single game last year.”
Those three wins could be attributed to the play of Clark. He and his teammate Nate Gray were finalists in Finest 15, which recognizes the top 15 players in the section. Clark was named as a member on that team, but both are now eligible for the AA All-WPIAL team, which has yet to be announced.
Besides soccer, Clark also competes as a member of the Derry Area track and field team. He competes in, you guessed it, the jumps. Last season, he set a new personal best in the triple jump, soaring through the air with a mark of 38 feet, 10 inches.
But that’s in the spring, right now his focus is on school.
“So far, I’m enjoying my senior year,” said Clark. “All of my credits are done, so during my study halls, I’m focusing on college preparation and working on the Governor Stem Project, where we are tasked to invent a device to help our community and state.”
Clark could not divulge what exactly his idea was — but it’s something that he is confident in… a trait that’s very important as a professional pilot.
“I don’t know if I’m at the liberty to share that information with you yet,” admitted Clark.
“But I feel pretty good about it.”
