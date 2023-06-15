The Perigo family, with a long history of auto racing involvement for over 70 years, is fascinating.
The family racing history started with Carmel Perigo, who settled in Stoystown after World War II. Carmel, who walked with a limp after being wounded in World War II, where he was awarded the Purple Heart, started racing around 1946 through the mid-’60s. Carmel Perigo was crowned Hardtop Champion in 1957 at Jennerstown Speedway.
When a new racing organization started in the late 1960s, Carmel became an officer and frequently worked as a Penn Western Racing Association flagman. Carmel has the distinction of flagging the first race at the new Lernerville Speedway.
Carmel took his son, Carmen, to many meetings of the new organization, and by 1969 Carmen Sr. was racing at Bedford Speedway on Friday, Jennerstown on Saturday, and at the Schmucker’s Speedway – now the Latrobe Speedway – on Sunday nights, and his sons were tagging along.
Carmen Jr. got his start in a 1976 Ford Torino. From there, Carmen Jr. ran Small Block Modifieds at the Challenger Raceway, where he was the track champion in 1994 and 1995. After a successful run in the Modifieds, Carmen Jr. ran the Winged Super Sportsman car at Silver Springs and other tracks in central Pennsylvania. After Silver Springs closed in 2005, Carmen Jr. removed the wing and ran the Sportsman at the Path Valley Speedway in Spring Run just off the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Carmen Jr. won 25-30 races over two seasons, capturing the championship.
After winning championships at Path Walley, Carmen Jr. was given the opportunity to run a 410 Wingless Sprint Car by John Stehman.
The plan was to run the Eastern Storm swing of the USAC touring series, but Carmen Jr. decided to ease himself into the wingless 410 cars by running with the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series, or BOSS, as they are more commonly known.
Since joining the 410 set, Carmen Jr. has had no feature wins with USAC but four wins with the BOSS touring series, including a win Saturday night at Mercer Raceway Park.
Being based in Stoystown gives the advantage of being in the middle of the UASC East Coast Sprint Cars (360 engines) and BOSS.
“I skip the far East Coast races with USAC and the Indiana races with BOSS. When East Coast (USAC) comes west, and BOSS comes east, I am there,” Carmen Jr. said.
The USAC East Coast Sprint Cars are 360s, and the USAC Touring Series and BOSS are 410s, and that may lend a clue to why Carmen Jr. has yet to have as much success in the 360s compared to the 410s.
“I have a lot of second-place finishes with the USAC 360s. I’ve been close, just a lot of bad luck,” Carmen Jr. said.
What’s the difference?
“The cars are different,” Carmen Jr. said. “I don’t know if the 410 suits me better or if the UASC East Coast has more young guys that run it. BOSS has more guys my age (52), so we are more compatible. With USAC, it’s almost like running a USAC midget race sometime. They’ll bang the wall or do whatever they have to, whereas BOSS is more like a chess match.
“The cars are actually identical; it’s just the motor change. It’s hard to believe just how much that changes the handling and the way you drive the car,” Carmen Jr. noted. “It’s hard to explain, but the 410 cars should be harder to drive, but I have more success in them. The 360 seems easier to drive, but I have had less success in them. I don’t know if that is the case, but everyone is quicker, and it might be harder to win in a 360 because the drivers are equal.
“There are six race cars in our shop ready to race at any given time,” Carmen Jr. said. “My brother Craig and my son Brett run Sportsman cars, then we have the 360, the 410, and the USAC Silver Crown Car.”
Carmen Jr. runs the Silver Crown Car, or Big Car as they were called back in the day, at about five races a year unless there are rainouts. When you first glance at a Silver Crown Car, it looks similar to a Sprint Car. However, Silver Crown cars have a longer wheelbase (96 inches) versus a smaller Sprint Car and carry approximately 75 gallons of fuel versus about 22 gallons for a Sprint Car. Silver Crown Cars usually run at half-mile tracks and a few mile-long dirt tracks in Illinois.
Carmen Jr. will run his Silver Crown Car Saturday at the Port Royal Speedway.
Brett Perigo, Carmen Jr.’s son, was able to race against his dad Sunday at Knox Raceway when a fellow competitor, Bob McMillin, gave up the seat in the No. 5 to allow Brett to compete in his first wingless 410 Sprint Car.
Carmen Jr. finished second behind Alex Bright in 2022 at Latrobe Speedway during a BOSS race.
LATROBE SPEEDWAY
The speedway will be dark this Saturday for the Westmoreland Airshow. Stock cars return Saturday, June 24, for the Bill Finley Memorial, a $1,500 to-win event for the Pure Stocks.
Also on the card will be the Crate Late Models, the RaceSaver 305 Sprint Cars, Penn/Ohio Pro Stocks, and the Modified 4 Cylinders. Double points will be awarded to all divisions.
Gates open at 5 p.m., with racing at 7 p.m.
BEDFORD SPEEDWAY
Briggs Danner from Allentown dominated Friday’s USAC East Coast Sprint Cars (wingless) event. Danner started deep in the field, roared to the front early, and won the 25-lap event by almost three seconds for his first win of the season.
In other action, Greg Hainsey held off frequent challenges from Josh Bumberger for the Semi Late Model win. The Taylors made a family affair in the EMod race, Cody Jarvie held off a mob in Pure Stock action, and recently un-retired Wayne Brenize took the 4 Cylinder finale.
Carmen Perigo Jr., the Stoystown driver, started on the front row and was the early USAC leader. He was at the helm for the first three laps until Steve Drevicki got by. But Briggs Danner was closing fast. He also got by Carmen Jr. on that lap and went after Drevicki.
It took two laps to secure the lead, and that’s the last the field saw of Danner except for those he lapped. Danner caught a herd of lapped cars with five laps to go, giving Drevicki hope, but he successfully negotiated the gang and secured the win. Bob Butler took third ahead of Mike Thompson and Carmen Jr. With the event going green to checkered straight through, Danner lapped all but the top five and completed the romp in under 9 minutes. In an oddity, every starter was around for the finish. Carmen Jr. and Danner won the heats.
In the EMod feature, Brandon Hoover was the early leader chased by George Dixon. Dixon dropped out on lap seven, placing Jonathan Taylor in second. Brother Evan Taylor soon joined that pair and took on Dixon and Hoover. Jonathan got by Hoover on lap nine, and Evan did two laps later, and the brothers shook away from the field to settle it out.
Evan closed in on Jonathan several times but fell short as Jonathan swept to the win. Ridge Bookwalter rallied late after starting 10th to take third at the line ahead of Donnie Farlling and Hoover. George Beckett and Dixon won the heats.
Bedford Speedway hosts two nights of Appalachian Late Model Speedweek. It was $4,000 to win Thursday, and $6,000 to win Friday.
LERNERVILLE SPEEDWAY
Lernerville Speedway will host the three-day, Firecracker 100 weekend for the Lucas Oil Dirt Late Models and the RUSH Crate Late Models – the Firecracker 100 kicks off at the Lernerville Speedway in Sarver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.