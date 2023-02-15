20230215-GLbball.jpg

The Greater Latrobe fourth-grade basketball team came in second in the Westmoreland County Elementary School Basketball League tournament this past weekend. Pictured are (front row) Dave Strauser, Kolten Berkebile, Kade Dudley, Gage Batsa, Jude Jeffries, Beckett Hartman, Mason Firment, Jim Silvis (back row) Coby Hartman, Phil Kielbiowski, Brady Metarko, Cason Wilfong, Grant Burket, Sam Silvis, Owen Strauser and Justin Jeffries.

