In my hometown school district, they are beginning a feasibility study and many are voicing their concerns that the athletic fields and surfaces are sub-par.
The school board is, and has been, leary to make any major decisions to improve the facilities over the years because they worried they’d have to increase taxes and would anger the constituents.
This has led to baseball playing at a community field, not owned by the district, and the school being unable to host playoff games for teams that earn the honor.
That scenario is no different than the one in Ligonier Valley. School board member and athletic chairperson Irma Hutchinson has been a champion for athletics and knows the importance of making upgrades, but doesn’t know where the money can come from. She has been part of committees and talks to try and make things happen, but, I’d suspect, it always comes down to money.
Adequate athletic facilities aren’t just important to the student athletes participating on the teams. The student body is able to use them for physical education courses, community members may use them for community leagues, events, and even fundraisers. Business is brought into a community when it is able to host larger events, like playoffs, and excellent facilities help to create a sense of pride in the school district and community.
Local realtors claim that one negative for the Ligonier Valley School District is the sub-par athletic facilities. With a beautiful athletic complex at Mount Pleasant Area, Greater Latrobe, Richland, and other nearby locations, a family may decide to settle a little in one direction or the other and eliminate the Ligonier Valley because of this.
As an athletic director, I know the shortcomings that are experienced when a winning team isn’t able to host a deserved playoff in their home facility because of inadequate facilities. I know what it’s like to have to tell the kids they’ve got to travel when they should be home, and it isn’t fun.
Aside from this, an investment in athletic facilities is specifically that... an investment. Not everyone is an athlete, but everyone should have the desire to live a healthy life. While he or she may not want to play on the football field, they should try to take advantage of a beautiful track around the field, or will sit at that field for their child’s high school graduation, among other things.
Quite impressive in the Ligonier Valley School District is the amount of success that comes from relatively little when you consider facilities for athletics. Weller Field is a very amateur field when comparing it to mostly every other facilities in the WPIAL, and probably most facilities in the state. The baseball field at LVHS could be amazing, but is a humble creation done with what was available.
Meanwhile, teams have won and been champions on both facilities. Track athletes in the valley have been amazingly successful, with deteriorating conditions and sub-par event locations. This shows the dedication and determination, and, in my opinion, the value shown to athletics in the Ligonier Valley School District by the stakeholders.
The press box at Weller field holds the score keeper, timer, and announcer, with little room for members of the press. It is known by the members of the press as a sore spot. It certainly doesn’t attract people to come and cover the athletes competing on the field. Other local venues not only have a press area, but feed the members of the press and provide them with receptacles for printing, power, and other amenities. This may not take away from the athlete’s job on the field, but it certainly takes away from the individuals considering where they want to travel to cover a game on a Friday night, a soccer game, or a track meet.
Heading into buildings, the weight room at LVHS is a shared facility, with half of it becoming the wrestling room in the winter. Every other school in the WPIAL section has its own specific weight room (some with several) and wrestling room (some with several).
Ram Pride is important to so many in Ligonier Valley. So many are working hard to exude that pride, beginning with the amazingly talented athletes who continue to raise the bar. They’ve shown they can perform at a high level, even if they’ve got treadmills in the hallway moved out of the weight room for wrestling season.
But why make them? Imagine the pride in the Ligonier Valley with athletic facilities that are more than just adequate. Imagine the opportunities that could come into the valley, aside from just middle school and high school teams, playoffs, and championships.
It takes a community, it takes an effort, and it will require financial assistance. Does the Ligonier Valley want this? I’d wager that the people do.
