The Greater Latrobe Junior High cross-country teams finished up their season at the Westmoreland Area Athletic Directors Association Championship. There were three races all together starting with the Boys Championship race, Girls Championship race, and then a combined Girls/Boys Open race. On the boys end in the Championship race, the Wildcats finished 7th out of 14 teams with 187 points. Leading the way for the boys was Charlie Heese with a medal for 4th place, Mick Mlay in 40th, Colin Ecker in 44th, Korbyn Baum in 49th, Boden Zalewski in 50th, and Mateo Dorazio in 72nd. In the Girls Championship race, the Lady Wildcats took fourth with 131 points out of 10 teams. Leading the way for the girls was Angelika Dent who was runner-up in second for a medal, followed by Miriam Fridg in 26th, Peyton Schmucker in 41st, Kennedy Sieman in 42nd, Kaitlyn Gaffney in 44th, Ella Noel in 51st, and Sam Yothers in 59th. In the combined boys and girls Open race, once they separated the race by gender, for the girls, Grace Pitman finished in 17th and Keagan Shirley finished in 18th. The Greater Latrobe Junior High team is coach Mehalic, Keegan Shirley, Angelika Dent, Kaitlyn Gaffney, Grace Pittman, Miriam Fridg, Kennedy Sieman, Ella Noel, coach Schmeling, back, Peyton Schmucker, Boden Zalewski, Charlie Heese, Korbyn Baum, Mick Mlay, Colin Ecker, Mateo Dorazio, Sam Yothers.

