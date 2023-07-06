Good Vibrations Motorsports presents the 16th Annual Funny Car Nationals at Keystone Raceway Park in New Alexandria Saturday, July 8.
Nostalgia Funny Cars from at least 10 states will crowd the Keystone Raceway Park pit area Saturday before the event’s first round at 6:30 p.m.
A driver autograph session will be at 3:30 p.m., and fireworks will close the show.
There will be a Test ‘n Tune session Friday evening.
LATROBE SPEEDWAY
With only three races completed at the big dirt track on the hill, the number of rained-out events has reached five. While there isn’t much that can be done once a race is canceled, racers and fans alike can only hope that most of the remaining 12 races are blessed with dry conditions.
On Saturday, July 8, Latrobe Speedway will host the Second Annual Charlie Field Sr. Memorial. This year the Pure Stocks will be the feature attraction.
Charlie Field Sr. ran the No. 24 in the Modifieds and Street Stocks at Thunder Valley Raceway. His sons Charlie Jr. and Mark raced at Thunder Valley as well, and Charlie Sr. was the grandfather of Crate Late Model racer Michael Ott.
In addition to the regular Pure Stock payout, the top 12 Pure Stock finishers will receive an additional $100 bonus courtesy of the family, sponsors and friends.
Also in competition Saturday will be the Crate Late Models, the RaceSaver 305 Sprint Cars, the Modified 4 Cylinders and the Strictly Stock 4 Cylinders.
Gates open at 5 p.m., racing at 7 p.m. and the night concludes with a fireworks display.
PITTSBURGH’S PA MOTOR SPEEDWAY
The Monster Half-Mile in Imperial was the only local dirt track that didn’t get rained out Saturday. A light shower around 3:45 p.m. didn’t dampen the track’s effort to move the show along as Stoystown native Carmen Perigo pulled a last-lap pass of Californian Ricky Lewis to win the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series (BOSS) wingless Sprint Car feature.
The big news of the evening was that the famed dirt oval was purchased from the Miley family by a local business owner.
Friday afternoon, a Pittsburgh area businessman, Blair Cress Jr., closed on the deal to buy Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway, ending the Miley family’s operation of the speedway for more than three decades. Terms were not disclosed.
Cress has no history in motorsports. He is a landscaper and arborist by education and trade. Sources reported that the graduate of Pennsylvania State University purchased the speedway property as an investment to relocate and grow his other business, particularly 20/20 Landscaping & Tree Service LLC, which is currently located in the Crafton section of Pittsburgh.
Sources indicated that Cress may harvest some of the timber from the extensive acreage on the PPMS property. Part of the area to be cleared may be used as a tree farm, and some buildings may be erected to house the landscaping business.
Cress initially had no designs on operating the speedway. However, his attitude changed after attending some events during the 2022 season. Reportedly, he was impressed by the multiple generations of competitors and fans alike, and he wants to grow and develop the family aspect. He also hopes that proceeds from the speedway operation can help reduce the property’s debt service. For now, Cress intends to continue the operation of the speedway much in the same way as the Miley family was doing. Reportedly, no changes to the schedule are contemplated for the remainder of 2023. Ben and Ty Miley will remain as consultants for the rest of the season to assist Cress and his family in assuming full managerial responsibilities at the track.
Cress is reportedly exploring other possible uses of the speedway, including truck and tractor pulls, monster truck shows and even a carnival. Such events are not likely to appear on the remaining 2023 schedule, but they could become added attractions.
Cress was on hand to observe the racing program Saturday night. He and some of his friends and employees already made some improvements to the grounds. He took the opportunity to meet the staff and several of the competitors. He was not introduced to the crowd as the new owner, and there was no official announcement of the sale. Nonetheless, word of the transaction leaked out, and some of the racers even referred to the sale in their post-race interviews.
Area Auto Racing News writer Lou Long contributed to this report.
JEAN LYNCH
The 88-year-old, known to the racing world as the first woman of dirt track racing and was inducted into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame in 2013, passed away Saturday, July 1.
Lynch was involved in so many aspects of both national and local auto racing, including acting as a scorer for CART, NASCAR and at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and as an official for various auto racing sanctioning bodies. On the local level, Lynch was involved at Lernerville and other local tracks.
A former part-owner and board member of the All-Star Circuit of Champions, Lynch was heavily involved in the western Pennsylvania and Ohio Sprint Car Speedweeks.
Lynch was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Lynch Sr., in 2018. He was a successful driver in the sprint cars and modified ranks.
Their son, Ed Jr., won 105 races at the Lernerville Speedway, and his son, Sye, currently drives the McCandless No. 29 on the All-Star Circuit of Champions.
GARRETT SMITHLEY UPDATE
The Ligonier native is back in the seat of the JD Motorsports No. 4 NASCAR Xfinity Series car at Atlanta Motor Speedway Saturday, July 8, for the Alsco Uniforms 250. The race will air on the USA Network at 8 p.m.
