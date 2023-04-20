Derry Area softball team watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 9-6 loss to Yough on Wednesday.
Yough scored on a single by Sidney Bergman and a single by Kylee Odelli in the first inning, a double by McKenzie Pritts in the second inning, a single by Bergman in the second inning, a passed ball during Madi Horvat’s at-bat in the second inning, and a single by Abbey Zuraw in the second inning.
The Trojans collected eight hits and Yough had 13 in the high-scoring affair.
Yough got things started in the first inning. Yough scored one run when Bergman singled.
Derry Area put up five runs in the third inning. The offensive firepower by Derry Area was led by Francesca DePalma, Maizie Legge and Rebecca Huss all driving in runs in the inning.
Yough scored six runs in the second inning. Pritts, Bergman, Horvat, and Zuraw each had RBIs in the big inning.
Bergman was the winning pitcher for Yough. The pitcher allowed six hits and five runs over five and third innings, striking out six and walking one. Adoria Waldier threw one and two-thirds innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Huss took the loss for Derry. The pitcher allowed 13 hits and nine runs over seven innings, striking out five.
Derry Area tallied eight hits in the game. Izzy DePalma and Sarah Dettling each had multiple hits. Dettling and DePalma each collected two hits to lead the Trojans.
Yough tallied 13 hits on the day. Pritts, Bergman, and Zuraw all had multiple hits for Yough.
Bats were blistered as Derry Area defeated Deer Lakes 11-6 Tuesday.
Brady Angus helped lead the Trojans to victory with three walks.
In the first inning, Derry Area got their offense started when an error scored for the Trojans.
Derry Area tallied three runs in the third inning. The offensive onslaught came from a single by Angus and a fielder’s choice by Mason Fridley.
Nate Papuga earned the victory on the mound for the Trojans. The pitcher went five and two-thirds innings, allowing five runs on six hits and striking out five. Roman Fridley threw one and one-third innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Lucas Derose took the loss for Deer Lakes. The pitcher lasted three innings, allowing two hits and five runs while striking out one.
the team won and it will travel on Thursday night to North Hills.
Derry beat Fox Chapel 3-0. Scores were 25-11, 25-16 and 25-18. Cam McNichol led Derry with 13 kills and six digs. Mason Beeman, Ethan Frye and Gabe Carbonara all added seven kills each. Noah Berkhimer had 34 assists.
Derry JV won 2-0. Scores were 25-16 and 25-10. Sbastastian Schall and Duke Klapchar had 7 kills each. Trent Hughes and Klapchar each had five aces. Jonathan Shumaker had 17 assists.
