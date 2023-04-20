Derry Area softball team watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 9-6 loss to Yough on Wednesday.

Yough scored on a single by Sidney Bergman and a single by Kylee Odelli in the first inning, a double by McKenzie Pritts in the second inning, a single by Bergman in the second inning, a passed ball during Madi Horvat’s at-bat in the second inning, and a single by Abbey Zuraw in the second inning.

