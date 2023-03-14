The Ligonier Valley School District recently announced the establishment of an Athletic Hall of Fame.
Now is it ready to announce its 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame nominees for its first-class honorees.
Updated: March 14, 2023 @ 10:07 am
Nominations were solicited from from throughout the community for any athletes who attended high school in the Ligonier Valley School District service area which includes the former Bolivar High School, Laurel Valley High School, Ligonier High School, New Florence High School and the current Ligonier Valley High School.
Over 25 nominations were received and the Hall of Fame Committee selected the following individuals and teams for recognition as the Athletic Hall of Fame’s first class on inductees.
The Class of 2023 LVSD Athletic Hall of Fame nominees are:
TEAMS
1968-1969 Laurel Valley Boys Basketball Class A State Second Place Team coach Andrew Pahach
1976 Ligonier Valley State Fourth Place Girls Volleyball Team coach Winnie Lynn
COACHES
Gerald Page, Laurel Valley High School football and baseball, Andrew Pahach, Laurel Valley High School basketball
INDIVIDUAL ATHLETES
Woody Burkett, Laurel Valley 1958
John Chendy, Ligonier Valley 1978
Christine (Henderson) Deneen, Ligonier Valley 2011
Christopher Gessner, Ligonier Valley 1985
Bob Giesey, Ligonier High 1964
Bill Golis, Laurel Valley 1956
Maddie Grimm, Ligonier Valley 2013
Christy (Clark) Hajjar, Laurel Valley 1991
John Maier, Laurel Valley 1970, Ryan Thiel, Ligonier Valley
Tickets are now on sale for the induction banquet which will is scheduled to held on Saturday, April 15, at The Barn in Ligonier Township.
Ticket requests are being accepted only by check via U.S. Postal Service at Ligonier Valley High School.
The cost per ticket is $60. Reservations are limited and tickets must be purchased by March 28.
