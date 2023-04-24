The 2023 Section 8AA Championship will be held at Derry Area’s Trojan Stadium today and will feature some of the top track and field athletes in Westmoreland County, the entire WPIAL AA, and the state of Pennsylvania.

The 100-meter dash, 100-meter hurdles, and 110-meter hurdles will all have pre-liminary rounds, with the top six times moving on to the finals.

