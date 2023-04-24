The 2023 Section 8AA Championship will be held at Derry Area’s Trojan Stadium today and will feature some of the top track and field athletes in Westmoreland County, the entire WPIAL AA, and the state of Pennsylvania.
The 100-meter dash, 100-meter hurdles, and 110-meter hurdles will all have pre-liminary rounds, with the top six times moving on to the finals.
The boys’ 100-meter should be down to the wire as the top 3 seeds are separated by .1 of a second. It should be interesting to see who takes the top spot in the section.
The girls’ 100 meter hurdles should also be interesting as the top 3 seeds have yet to break the 17 second mark, but have all been close including GCC’s Sasha Hoffman, 17.0; Mt. Pleasant’s Baylee Sleek, 17.02, and Derry Area’s Regina Taylor, 17.09.
The boys’ 1600m run should be highly competitive as the top 3 seeds have all ran times under five minutes including Greensburg Central Catholic’s Nick Szekely (4:44), Derry Area’s Charlie Banks (4:52), and fellow Trojan Logan Corbett (4:58).
Brendon Converso from Yough is the top seeded miler in AA.
Nicholas Wadsworth from Mt. Pleasant is currently ranked No. 4 in AA in the javelin with a mark of 147’ 9”.
Mt. Pleasant’s Garret Eicher has the 4th highest pole vault in AA at 12’ 0.
Ligonier Valley’s Mark Jablunovsky’s 41’ 3” is No. 5 in AA Triple Jump, followed by Mt. Pleasant’s Robbie Labuda’s 41’ 0.5” at No. 6.
Lexi Ohler of Southmoreland’s time of 5:28 will be challenged by Derry Area sophomore Jane Huss, who has a seeded time of 5:29.
Tessa Hayes is currently No. 5 in the two-mile and is the top seed.
The fast heat of the girls 400-meter should be a treat to watch as Geibel’s Emma Larkin (1:01) will go head to head with Southmoreland’s Megan Mehall (1:02). Will one of them be able to break the coveted minute to win the gold?
Derry Area girl’s 4x800 team is currently ranked No. 7 in AA, a mere three seconds behind Ligonier Valley.
If you appreciate watching the throws, some of the best throwers in Westmoreland County will be on display.
In the girls’ discus, the top three seeds in AA will be competing against each other. Tiffany Zelmore of Mt. Pleasant, who is currently ranked No. 1 in AA, will be challenged by Derry Area’s Mara Lewis currently ranked three and Greensburg Central Catholic’s Liz Dlugos who is ranked two.
In the girls’ javelin, Class AA No. 1 and and ranked second in the state, Derry Area’s Sophia Mazzoni is looking to challenge for the top spot, currently held by Union-Allegheny Clarion Valley’s Evelyn Bliss.
In girls’ shot put, there will be a battle for the gold as five of the top shot put throwers in AA will all be competing including Liz Dlugos, of GCC; Tiffany Zelmore, of Mt. Pleasant; Jiana Patterson, of GCC; Sara Bungard, of Derry Area, and Sophia Mazzoni, of Derry Area.
In girls’ triple jump, it should be a fight for the gold as the top four seeds are all separated by inches including Sara Blahovec, of GCC; Lira Bateson, of GCC; Sydney Polkabla, of Frazier, and Ashley Baker, of Derry Area.
The field events are slated to begin at 2:30 p.m. with the track events starting at 3:30 p.m. Admission is free and the concession stand will be open, and t-shirts, made by Fat Dog Graphics, will be on sale on a first-come, first-serve basis.
If you are planning on attending, please know that the Derry Area School District will be conducting afternoon dismissal between 2:20 p.m. and 3 p.m. Therefore, personnel will be directing traffic and parking spectators in a designated area prior to 3 p.m. Spectators may park on the lot adjacent to the stadium after 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.