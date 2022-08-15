I heard the most awesome story while I was getting ready for work on Wednesday morning. It is a feel-good, sportsmanship-at-its-finest story that speaks volumes about our nation’s youths.
While in the very first inning of the Little League Southwest Region Championship, Pearland vs Oklahoma battling for a chance to head to the Little League World Series in Williamsport. Kaiden Shelton was pitching for the Pearland team when he lost control of a fastball and hit Isiah Jarvis in the helmet and Jarvis fell at home plate.
Coaches and trainers ran out to assist Jarvis while Shelton nervously paced between the plate and pitcher’s mound. It was probably pretty silent in the stadium. Players took a knee while they helped Jarvis up and he headed to first base — the ball hit mostly his helmet and he had been more frightened than injured.
The tension of the big game and the scary moments of Jarvis’ (potential) injury, and Shelton started to cry on the mound. There’s no crying in baseball, but, definitely human, Shelton’s nerves got the best of him.
What happened next seriously is my favorite story of the day, week, month, and, heck, maybe even the year. Little leaguer Jarvis left first base, threw his helmet off, and walked right up to the plate to give Shelton a hug.
Who knows what exactly Jarvis said to Shelton, but, in the television interview, Shelton’s parents praised the young man for his actions and how he spoke to their son. The hug was probably just what Shelton needed in that intense moment, and I’m sure his mom wanted to run out and do it. But, how awesome that his opponent, a young man competing for a chance to head to the Little League World Series against him, made the gesture.
Isiah Jarvis’ gesture is a message to all athletes, parents, spectators, etc. The game is about more than the score. The game is about life lessons, friendships, journeys, leadership skills, brother (and sister) hood, and so much more. The game is not about yelling at the umpire or verbally ripping apart your opponent.
It’s about the hug that Jarvis gave to Shelton. That hug can be interpreted in several different ways, but they are all good ways. It’s about the fact that one team won and one team lost. One team headed to the Little League World Series, and the other headed home. But, Jarvis showed compassion, friendship and sportsmanship in a time that truly mattered at the height of competition.
That’s what it’s all about.
