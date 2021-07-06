Offense wasn’t a problem for Latrobe Derry-Area Teener League teams this past weekend.
Several squads celebrated the Fourth of July holiday — appropriately — with a bang, as five games featured double-digit scoring outputs.
VFW notched a 24-11 win over Nakles, Bardine’s rolled to an 18-7 romp over Heat Siphon, St. Joe’s toppled Derry Ukes 18-1, F.O. Eagles blanked Frontier Club 12-0, and St. Anthony upended Derry Ukes 11-3.
Additionally, Cooperstown edged St. Anthony 9-8, Heat Siphon earned a 4-2 victory against St. Anthony and Nakles defeated VFW, 8-6.
St. Anthony 11,
Derry Ukes 3
St. Anthony used some offense in the middle innings to down Derry Ukes, 11-3, in league play on Monday.
St. Anthony, which moved to 10-3, scored single runs in the first and second innings, two in the third, three in the fourth and later added four in the sixth. Derry Ukes scored single runs in the first, fifth and seventh, respectively.
The Saints, who finished with 12 hits, also had four players record multi-hit games. Cason Long and Landon Kodman each tallied a double and a single while Long added three runs. Blake Spillar added a triple and a single, while Damian Newhouse singled twice and Tyler Derk also doubled.
Camron Forbes and Nolan Plummer each added two hits for Derry Ukes (8-16).
Kodman also earned the pitching win, striking out two and walking three. Newsome added four strikeouts and two walks while Long also saw time on the mound.
Derry Ukes pitchers Jake Lloyd, Alek Skwirut and Anthony Monios combined for four strikeouts and eight walks.
Bardine’s 18,
Heat Siphon 7
Bardine’s used a fast start to cruise past Heat Siphon, 18-7, in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League action on Friday.
Bardine’s (12-12) scored early and often en route to the big win. The team scored three runs in the first inning and five more in the second before tacking on insurance runs later in the contest, including a seven-run seventh.
The winners finished with 15 hits and had five players tally multi-hit games.
Ryan Baughman led the way with four hits and four runs; Ethan Frye added three hits and five runs; Brody Ruman had a double, single and three runs; Owen Burket had two singles and a double, and Joey Razza had a pair of runs.
Lemmon doubled for Heat Siphon (13-10), while Smolleck and Ozario each scored twice.
Colin Bush got the pitching win, striking out three, while Ruman added three punchouts.
Tyler Fazekas took the loss while fanning two and walking three. Nathan Lemmon and Jack Dixon also pitched and combined for four strikeouts.
Heat Siphon 4,
St. Anthony 2
Heat Siphon scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to edge St. Anthony on Friday.
St. Anthony grabbed an early lead with two runs in the top of the first, but Heat Siphon drew closer with a run in the third and took the lead for good in the decisive fifth.
Tyler Fazekas hit a solo home run, his sixth of the season, for Heat Siphon’s lone hit. The winners were helped by seven St. Anthony walks; Roman Fridley scored a pair of runs in the victory.
Cason Long doubled and singled to pace the St. Anthony offense.
Hayden Smolleck earned the win on the mound, striking out five while walking three. Roman Fridley also provided some strong work and finished with six strikeouts and three walks.
Long took the took the loss, finishing with two strikeouts and a walk. Damian Newsome also saw time on the mound and added a strikeout.
Cooperstown 9,
St. Anthony 8
Cooperstown used some consistent offense to down St. Anthony in league action on Saturday.
Cooperstown (7-15) used a five-run first inning to set the tone and added insurance with two runs in the second and fifth, respectively. St. Anthony finally dented the scoreboard with two runs in the fourth and made things interesting late with a five runs in the sixth and another in the seventh.
Owen Teslevich tripled, singled and scored two runs to pace Cooperstown. Liam McMahen added two hits, while Hunter Fligger doubled and Pat Laughlin scored twice.
St. Anthony (9-13) was led offensively by Cason Long (two hits, two runs); Jack Stynchula (two runs) and Ethan Haydo (double).
Flagger also earned the win on the mound with three strikeouts and three walks. Teslevich added a strikeout, while Laughlin earned the save.
Stynchula took the loss, striking out one and walking two. Josh Vacha added six punchouts and Tyler Derk added a strikeout.
F.O. Eagles 12,
Frontier Club 0
Two pitchers combined for a two-hit shutdown as F.O. Eagles rolled to a 12-run win, in four innings, over Frontier Club on Saturday.
Nate Papuga threw the first three innings, allowing just one hit to go along with four strikeouts and two walks. Lou Amatucci also went an inning and fanned three.
Offensively, F.O. Eagles scored in each inning and broke the contest open with a nine-run third. The team finished with 11 hits and had four players record multi-hit games.
Logan Bradish and Adam Moreland both homered in the win, as Bradish finished with three hits and two RBI and Moreland had a pair of hits and drove in four.
Papuga added a double and two RBI; Amatucci singled, walked twice and drove in a pair, and Bryce Hoke and Ethan Goughneour chipped in two hits apiece.
Michael Naggy and Colin Michaels each singled for Frontier Club.
Naggy and Ayden Cottom each saw time on the mound and combined for three strikeouts and five walks.
Nakles 8,
VFW 6
Nakles used a five-run sixth inning to take the lead on its way to an 8-6 victory over VFW on Saturday.
Nakles (13-11) led 3-2 after two innings, but VFW scored single runs over the next three frames to take a 5-3 advantage going into the sixth. After Nakles’ game-altering rally in the top of the sixth, VFW managed just another run the rest of the way.
Mike Tortorella triple, doubled and drove in two runs to pace Nakles. Ramone Williams added two hits and two runs, while Tyler Hain added a double.
Dominick Cararini hit a solo home run for VFW (6-18), which finished with the same amount of hits as Nakles (six). Bryson Hill also tripled and Riley Smith doubled.
Casey Rupert notched the pitching win, fanning three and walking five. Ben Stratton added five strikeouts and five walks, while Hain also saw the mound and issued a walk.
Smith took the loss for VFW despite six strikeouts to go along with six walks. Cararini also pitched, finishing with three strikeouts and a pair of walks.
St. Joe’s 18,
Ukes 1
St. Joe’s used a strong offensive effort to roll past Derry Ukes on Saturday.
St. Joe’s (15-10) finished with 12 hits, including five for extra bases. Leadoff hitter Jacob Cramer homered and doubled twice in the victory, while Peyton Chismar also homered and Jack Jeffery doubled.
Cramer and Jeffery each finished with three hits and three runs. Dom Rosensteel added two hits and two runs, while Eli Boring scored four runs and Chismar added a single to go along with the long ball.
Chismar also earned the mound win, fanning six and not walking a batter. Mason Beeman also pitched and added a punchout.
Derry Ukes was held to three hits, with one of them being a double from Tyler Martin.
Martin also pitched and took the loss, striking out five and walking five. Parker Zinkham, Nick Stump and Anthony Monios also saw time on the mound and combined for two strikeouts.
VFW 24,
Nakles 11
VFW took advantage of walks and errors on its way to a wild 13-run win, in four innings, over Nakes on Saturday.
VFW scored in each inning, including five in the first, 11 in the third and seven in the fourth. Nakes also found the scoreboard often with four runs in the first, two in the third and five more in the fourth.
VFW scored 24 runs despite just five hits, as Nakles pitchers walked a combined 20 batters and it also committed eight errors.
Dominick Cararini, Mason Hrubes, Hayden Porterfield, Maddox Mignogna, Chris Heese and Gaige Bartoloniew each scored three runs for VFW.
Nakes was led by Ramone Williams, who tripled and doubled, while Andrew Anderson doubled and scored three runs and Ben Stratton also added a double.
Porterfield added the win on the mound, striking out four and walking two. Hrubes also pitched.
Tyler Chesla added a pair of strikeouts for Nakles and Caden Marsh added a punchout.
St. Anthony 200 000 0 — 2 6 0Heat Siphon 001 030 0 — 4 1 0 Doubles: Long (SA) Home Run: Fazekas (HS) Strikeouts by: Smolleck-5, R. Fridley-6 (HS); Long-2, Newsome-1 (SA) Base on balls by: Smolleck-3, R Fridley-3 (HS); Long-1, Newsome-6 (SA) Winning pitcher: Hayden Smolleck Losing pitcher: Cason Long
Bardine’s 350 201 7 — 18 15 0Heat Siphon 103 210 0 — 7 6 6 Doubles: Burket, Ruman (B); Lemmon (HS) Strikeouts by: Bush-3, Ruman-4 (B); Fazekas-2, Lemmon-3, N Dixon-1 (HS) Base on balls by: Bush-10, Ruman-3 (B); Fazekas-3, Lemmon-3, N Dixon-2 (HS) Winning pitcher: Colin Bush Losing pitcher: Tyler Fazekas
St. Anthony 000 205 1 — 8 7 0Cooperstwn 520 020 x — 9 9 3 Doubles: Haydo (SA); Fligger (CV) Triples: Teslevich (CV) Strikeouts by: Fligger-3, Teslevich-1, Laughlin-0 (CV); Stynchula-1, Vacha-5, Derk-1 (SA) Base on balls by: Fligger-3, Teslevich-2, Laughlin-0 (CV); Stynchula-2, Vacha-8, Derk-0 (DA) Winning pitcher: Hunter Fligger Losing pitcher: Jack Stynchula
St. Joe’s 724 500 0 — 18 12 1Derry Ukes 100 000 0 — 1 3 1 Doubles: Cramer-2, Jeffery (SJC); Martin (DU) Home Runs: Cramer, Chismar (SJC) Strikeouts by: Chismar-6, Beeman-1 (SJC); Martin-5, Zinkham-1, Stump-1, Monios-0 (DU) Base on balls by: Chismar-0, Beeman-0 (SJC); Martin-5, Zinkham-3, Stump-2, Monios-1 (DU) Winning pitcher: Peyton Chismar Losing pitcher: Tyler Martin
Nakles 210 005 0 — 8 6 3VFW 111 111 0 — 6 6 4 Doubles: Hahn, Tortorella (N); R Smith (V) Triples: Tortorella (N); Hill (V) Home Runs: Cararini (V) Strikeouts by: Rupert-3, Stratton-5, Hahn-0 (N); R Smith-8, Cararini-3 (V) Base on balls by: Rupert-5, Stratton-5, Hahn-1 (N); R Smith-6, Cararini-2 (V) Winning pitcher: Casey Rupert Losing pitcher: Riley Smith
F.O. Eagles 119 100 0 — 12 11 1Front. Club 000 000 0 — 0 2 1 Doubles: Papuga (F.O.E.) Home Runs: Bradish, Moreland (F.O.E.) Strikeouts by: Papuga-4, Amatucci-3 (F.O.E.); Cottom-1, Naggy-2 (FC) Base on balls by: Papuga-2, Amatucci-0 (F.O.E.); Cottom-4, Naggy-1 (FC) Winning pitcher: Nate Papuga Losing pitcher: Ayden Cottom
VFW 51(11) 70 0 — 24 5 4Nakles 402 50 0 — 11 6 8 Doubles: Williams, Anderson, Stratton (N) Triples: Williams (N) Strikeouts by: Porterfield-4, Hrubes-0 (V); Williams-0, Chesla-2, Marsh-1, Gaskey-0 (N) Base on balls by: Porterfield-2, Hrubes-3 (V); Williams-3, Chesla-8, Marsh-9, Gaskey-0 (N) Winning pitcher: Hayden Porterfield Losing pitcher: Ramone Williams
St. Anthony 112 304 0 — 11 12 2Derry Ukes 100 010 1 — 3 6 6 Doubles: Long, Kodman, Derk (SA) Triples: Spillar (SA) Strikeouts by: Kodman-2, Newsome-4, Long-0 (SA); Lloyd-1, Monios-2, Skwirut-1 (DU) Base on balls by: Kodman-3, Newsome-2, Long-0 (SA); Lloyd-1, Monios-5, Skwirut-2 (DU) Winning pitcher: Landon Kodman Losing pitcher: Jake Lloyd
