The Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League opened its fall ball season during the weekend with a pair of games.
Frederick Funeral Home blanked Dairy Queen, while Evergreen Insurance rallied to knock off off Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers.
There are eight teams in the league this year, including Army Navy Pistol Range, Krinock Painting, Randy Redinger and Sons, Latrobe Dairy Queen, Frederick Funeral Home, Hamacher Contracting, Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers and Evergreen Insurance.
The regular season runs through Oct. 11 with games on Saturday and Sunday during the weekend (9 and 11 a.m.) and Tuesday and Wednesday during the week with a 7 p.m. start time. The playoffs begin on Tuesday, Oct. 13 and continue through the Sunday, Oct. 18 weekend with the championship game held, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
Frederick 6,
Dairy Queen 0
Four pitchers combined for a one-hit shutout, as Frederick Funeral Home blanked Dairy Queen.
Frederick (1-0) scored one run in the first inning and the score remained until the top of the fifth when it scored five runs in the top of the sixth.
Nathan Lemmon, Nico Mazzoni, Josh Fazekas and Colin Michaels teamed to toss a one-hit shutout. The group combined to strike out 14 and walk just two batters. Lemmon was the winning pitcher with five strikeouts and zero walks.
Tyler Fazekas led Frederick offensively with three singles, while Peyton Henry added two hits, including a double and a run scored. Aiden Gray and Tyler Ross both singled and scored for Frederick, which produced six runs on eight hits.
Jake Lloyd had the lone hit for Dairy Queen. Damien Newsome took the loss for Dairy Queen (0-1) with one strikeout and four walks.
Evergreen 5,
LDOT 4
Evergreen Insurance rallied for a walk-off victory against Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers.
L-DOT (0-1) scored once in the first and three in the fourth for an early 4-0 lead, but Evergreen (1-0) put up the final five runs of the game. The Evergreen comeback started with single runs in the fifth and sixth innings and three in the bottom of the seventh for the walk-off win.
Isaiah Mitchell led Evergreen at the plate, while Eli Boring and Jaxson Repko both scored runs.
Cole Zezzo belted a home run for L-DOT, while Clay Petrosky, Nick Antus and Jake Albaugh all singled and scored.
Erik Batista was the winning pitcher, while Mike Nagy took the loss.
———
Frederick 100 005 0 — 6 8 0Dairy Queen 000 000 0 — 0 1 2 Doubles: Henry (F) Strikeouts by: Lemmon-5, Mazzoni-3, J Fazekas-3, Michaels-3 (F); Newsome-1, Lloyd-5, Krehlik-5, Williams-2 (D) Base on balls by: Lemmon-0, Mazzoni-1, J Fazekas-0, Michaels-1 (F); Newsome-4, Lloyd-2, Krehlik-1, Williams-2 (D) Winning pitcher: Nathan Lemmon Losing pitcher: Damien Newsome
L-DOT 100 300 0 — 4 3 2Evergreen 000 011 3 — 5 2 0 Home Run: Zezzo (L) Strikeouts by: Batista-0, Cole-3, Moreland-1 (E); Nagy-1, Petrosky-3, Rosenbaugh-5, Woodring-3 (L) Base on balls by: Batista-0, Cole-0, Moreland-1 (E); Nagy-3, Petrosky-1, Rosenbaugh-0, Woodring-0 (L) Winning pitcher: Erick Batista Losing pitcher: Mike Nagy
