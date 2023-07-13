Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball officials on Wednesday morning released the league’s playoff schedule:
Updated: July 13, 2023 @ 7:14 am
Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball officials on Wednesday morning released the league’s playoff schedule:
Thursday, July 13 (Wild Cards)
5:30 p.m. — No. 5 Derry Ukes at No. 4 Nakles
8 p.m. — No. 6 VFW at No. 3 St. Anthony’s
Saturday, July 15
3:30 p.m. — lowest remaining seed at No. 1 Bardine’s
7 p.m. — highest remaining seed at No. 2 St. Joe’s
Sunday, July 16
3:30 p.m. — No. 2 St. Joe’s at highest remaining seed
7 p.m. — No. 1 Bardine’s at lowest remaining seed
Monday, July 17
(if necessary)
5:30 p.m. — lowest remaining seed at No. 1 Bardine’s
8 p.m. — highest remaining seed at No. 2 St. Joe’s
If only one game played, it will be at 6:30 p.m.
Championship Series
Wednesday, July 19, at 6:30 p.m., awards ceremony prior
Thursday, July 20, at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, July 21, at 6:30 p.m. (if necessary)
Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball officials advised that the playoff schedule is subject to change due to inclement weather.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
