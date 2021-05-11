The Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League was honored to have Ed Schmitt of Derry Township throw out the ceremonial first pitch to open its 2021 season on April 10.
Schmitt, a longtime supporter of the league, began his tenure with St. Joe’s Club in 1994 as team coach and manager.
Throughout the next 25 years, under Schmitt’s leadership, St. Joe’s Club amassed 357 total wins, two regular season championships and 10 post-season appearances, including a playoff championship.
Schmitt has donated his time, civil engineering talents and enthusiasm for the sport to assist with planning and construction activities that propelled the league to build a premier youth baseball facility, which Schmitt frequently refers to as the “Field of Dreams.”
Schmitt’s family, including his wife Tina, four sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren accompanied him to the season opener. League officials said they were grateful to Schmitt for his dedication and many contributions to the league.
