The Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League Fall Ball playoffs are underway with games continuing Thursday and Sunday. The championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21 at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
The Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers 40-and-older baseball championship game will be played 2 p.m. Saturday at Rosa-Oglietti Park between Dino’s Sports Lounge and Heat Siphon.
Army-Navy 14,
Garage Door 2
Army-Navy scored in every inning during a 12-run victory against Garage Door.
Army-Navy (5-1-1) held a 5-0 lead through three innings before Garage Door (1-5-1) cracked the scoreboard. Then, Army-Navy scored nine of the game’s final 10 runs.
Leo Bazala led Army-Navy with three hits, including two doubles and three runs, while Ethan Goughneour added two hits, including a double and two runs. Tommy Snyder and Alek Skwirut both singled twice and scored, while Jacob Cramer, Gage Bartholomew and Jeremy Lazarchik all doubled for Army-Navy, which produced 14 runs on 15 hits.
Eli Boring paced Garage Door with four hits, including a triple. Brady Painter also singled and scored for Garage Door, which had two runs on five hits.
Bazala was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts and a walk. Boring suffered the loss with three strikeouts and two walks.
L-DOT 6,
Krinock 3
A late surge helped Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers to a three-run win.
Krinock (5-2) scored three runs in the bottom of the second and L-DOT (5-1-1) scored three in the top of the third. L-DOT scored the winning runs in the top of the seventh.
Jake Albaugh, Jake Shaw and Michael Naggy all had singles and a run for L-DOT, which produced six runs on five hits.
Don Calabrace picked up a single and a run for Krinock, which produced three runs on two hits.
Hayden Porterfield fanned three and walked two for the victory. Luke Ray suffered the loss, walking four.
Dino’s 5,
Watt’s 1
One big inning allowed Dino’s Sports Lounge to punch its ticket to Saturday’s championship.
Watt’s tied the game, 1-1, in the top of the third, but Dino’s took the lead for good with a three-run bottom of the inning.
Mike Johnson led Dino’s at the plate with two hits, including a double and two runs, while Rick Watson singled twice. Travis Johnson doubled and scored, while Lance Harry and Chuck Person both singled and crossed for Dino’s, which put up five runs on eight hits.
Shawn Alesi had the lone hit for Watt’s, while Mark Ohler scored the only run.
Heat Siphon 4,
Shop ‘n Save 1
Shop ‘n Save scored the game’s first run, but Heat Siphon followed with the final four during a three-run win.
Tim Fedele led Heat Siphon offensively with two singles, while Jeff Miele and Jason Bush both singled and scored. Steve Peipock doubled and Greg Vucina crossed twice for Heat Siphon, which produced four runs on six hits.
Kory Krinock led Shop ‘n Save with three singles. Scott Sarver had two hits and a run, while Bob Thompson also contributed two hits for Shop ‘n Save, which had a run on nine hits.
Gary Takitch fanned five and didn’t walk one in the victory. Bob Thompson struck out two and walked one in the loss.
Grge Door 000 100 1 — 2 5 5Army-Navy 212 522 x — 14 15 0 Doubles: Bazala-2, Cramer, Goughneour, Bartholomew, Lazarchik (A) Triples: Boring (G) Strikeouts by: Bazala-3, Skwirut-4, Vacha-2, Snyder-4 (A); Boring-3, Hochard-2, Razza-0 (G) Base on balls by: Bazala-1, Skwirut-2, Vacha-1, Snyder-1 (A); Boring-2, Hochard-2, Razza-0 (G) Winning pitcher: Leo Bazala Losing pitcher: Eli Boring
L-DOT 003 000 3 — 6 5 0Krinock 030 000 0 — 3 2 5 Strikeouts by: Porterfield-3, Albaugh-3, Shaw-3, Jacobsky-1, Naggy-1, Stott-1 (L); Ray-0, Short-1, Citeroni-3, Short-3, Calabrace-4 (K) Base on balls by: Porterfield-2, Albaugh-0, Shaw-1, Jacobsky-1, Naggy-1, Stott-1 (L); Ray-4, Short-1, Citeroni-2, Short-1, Calabrace-0 (K) Winning pitcher: Hayden Porterfield Losing pitcher: Luke Ray
Watt’s 001 000 0 — 1 1 0Dino’s 013 010 x — 5 8 2 Doubles: T. Johnson, M. Johnson (D)
ShpnSve 010 000 0 — 1 9 3Heat Siphon 000 310 x — 4 6 1 Doubles: Peipock (H) Strikeouts by: Takitch-5, Bush-2 (H); Thompson-2, Shrum-1 (S) Base on balls by: Takitch-0, Bush-1 (H); Thompson-1, Shrum-0 (S) Winning pitcher: Gary Takitch Losing pitcher: Bob Thompson
