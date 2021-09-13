There were several area baseball games played this weekend in a number of different leagues, as the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League Fall Ball played, in addition to the Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers 40-older league and the Westmoreland County Old-Timers 55-older league.
Teener Fall Ball
Garage Door 6,
Hogue 3
Garage Door took an early lead and held on for a three-run victory.
Garage Door (1-1) scored three runs in the first and two more in the fourth for a 5-0 lead before Hogue Lumber Company (0-2) cracked the scoreboard in the fifth.
Isaiah Mitchell led the Garage Door attack with two hits, including a double and two runs. Brody Painter singled and crossed twice, while Adam Moreland also had a hit and a run for Garage Door, which produced six runs on four hits.
Jack Dixon led Hogue with two hits, including a double and a run. Cole Pokrant and Caden Kim both singled and scored for Hogue, which had three runs on five hits.
Moreland fanned three and walked one for the victory. Tyler Samide took the loss with three strikeouts and two walks.
Krinock 5,
Army-Navy 2
Krinock Painting broke a tie in the seventh inning for a three-run victory against Army-Navy
Krinock took a 2-0 lead and Army-Navy tied it with two runs in the bottom of the sixth. That’s when Krinock won it during its final at bat in the top of the seventh.
Cole Short led the Krinock attack with two singles and two runs, while Luke Ray also added two hits and a run. Cole Citeroni belted a home run and Nico Dominick had a single and a hit for Krinock, which produced five runs on seven hits.
Jacob Cramer doubled and scored to lead Army-Navy at the plate. Quinn Hill also doubled for Army-Navy, which scored two runs on three hits.
Ray was the winning pitcher with a strikeout and zero walks. Leo Bazala took the loss, despite fanning five and walking two.
Old-Timers
Heat Siphon 12,
C&M 7
One big inning helped Heat Siphon to a five-run victory against C&M Seal Coating.
C&M (1-5) took an early 5-0 lead, but Heat Siphon (5-0) scored the next 11 runs, including a seven-run third.
Gary Takitch guided Heat Siphon at the plate with three hits, including a double and a run, while Steve Peipock contributed two hits, including a two-bagger and two runs. Greg Vucina singled twice and scored three runs, while Dave Campbell also added two hits and a run. Brian Bertani, Nick Ciocco and Tim Donaldson all singled and combined to score four runs for Heat Siphon, which put up 12 runs on 13 hits.
Dave Daum and Josh Knight both had two hits, including a double and a run, while Bob Walters singled twice and scored. Mike Golkosky doubled and crossed twice, while Kevin Czajkowski singled and scored for C&M, which produced seven runs on nine hits.
Bertani was the winning pitcher, while Daum took the loss with two strikeouts and seven walks.
Shoemaker’s 9,
Billy’s 1
Shoemaker’s took an early lead and rolled to an eight-run victory against Billy’s.
Shoemaker’s (5-1) scored the first nine runs of the game, including two in the second and third and three more in the fourth inning.
Anthony Coletti led the Shoemaker’s attack with three singles and two runs, while Doug Gallick also had three hits. Mike Polinsky doubled twice and scored, while Mark Shoemaker also added two hits, including a double and a run. Dave Capozzi singled twice and scored, while Chaz Austraw doubled and scored. Mark Proviano singled and crossed, while Forrest Thomas scored two runs for Shoemaker’s, which put up nine runs on 14 hits.
Dave Maeir had one of the two hits for Billy’s (0-6), while Rick Cairns scored the team’s lone run.
Capozzi earned the mound win with five strikeouts and zero walks. Steve Stanko, Coletti and Polinsky also combined to limit Billy’s to one run on two hits. Tim Donaldson fanned six and walked three in defeat.
Pinnacle 13,
Toyota 1
Pinnacle Auto Sales broke a tie game in a big way and came away with a 12-run win.
The teams were tied, 1-1, through the first inning and Pinnacle (2-4) scored the game’s final 12 runs, including four in the third and six more in the sixth.
Darren Miller guided Pinnacle with three singles, while Steve Eperesi added two hits, including a double and three runs. Bill Carerra and Pat Flynn both singled twice and scored a run, while Lou Pianetti added a hit and two runs. Ron Wahl and Mark Loutsenhizer both singled and scored, while Dave Bengel crossed twice for Pinnacle, which produced 13 runs on 13 hits.
Charlie Bashioum singled and scored two pace Toyota (3-3), which produced one run on five hits.
Trace Bocan earned the mound win, while Rick Conrad fanned two and walked three in the loss.
WCOTL
Wellington 11,
Blue Sky 4
Wellington Resource Group posted a seven-run victory against Blue Sky Sign Design Company in Westmoreland County Old Timers League play.
Wellington scored eight runs in the first two innings to jump out to an early lead. Blue Sky scored the next three runs, but it wasn’t enough.
John Janik, Tom Shirley and Lou Downey all singled three times and combined to score three runs for Wellington. Scott Duchateau had two hits, including a double and a run, while Rob Bottegal and Mark Sherrod also singled twice and scored. Ernie Downs, Scott McIlnay and John Griener all had a hit and combined to score five runs for Wellington, which put up 11 runs on 18 hits.
Butch Ray and Jeff Hickman paced Blue Sky, both with three singles. Jerry Fagert, Bill McCurdy, Tony Marcocci and Mike Proch all singled twice, while Dwayne Amoroso tripled and scored for Blue Sky, which scored four runs on 16 hits.
McIlnay was the winning pitcher with four strikeouts and a walk. Hickman walked two in the loss.
———
GargeDoor 300 201 0 — 6 4 2HogueLmbr 000 010 2 — 3 5 5 Doubles: Mitchell (G); J Dixon (H) Strikeouts by: Moreland-3, Hochard-3, Hantz-4, Thomas-2 (G); Samide-3, Bulebosh-3, Pokrant-2, Dixon-1 (H) Base on balls by: Moreland-1, Hochard-1, Hantz-0, Thomas-1 (G); Samide-2, Bulebosh-1, Pokrant-3, Dixon-2 (H) Winning pitcher: Adam Moreland Losing pitcher: Tyler Samide
Krinock 100 100 3 — 5 7 1Army-Nvy 000 002 0 — 2 3 1 Doubles: Cramer, Hill (A) Home Run: Citeroni (K) Strikeouts by: Citeroni-6, Chesla-2, Short-3, Ray-1, Amoroso-2 (K); Cramer-4, Skwirut-2, Vacha-1, Bazala-5, Caraini-1 (A) Base on balls by: Citeroni-0, Chesla-2, Short-2, Ray-0, Amoroso-2 (K); Cramer-3, Skwirut-1, Vacha-2, Bazala-2, Caraini-0 (A) Winning pitcher: Luke Ray Losing pitcher: Leo Bazala
C&M Seal 140 010 0 — 7 9 2Heat Siphon 047 001 x — 12 13 4 Doubles: Golkosky, Daum, Knight (C); Peipock, Takitch (H) Strikeouts by: Bertani-1, Peipock-0, Takitch-2 (H); Daum-2, Walters-1 (C) Base on balls by: Bertani-0, Peipock-0, Takitch-2 (H); Daum-7, Walters-2 (C) Winning pitcher: Brian Bertani Losing pitcher: Dave Daum
Shoemkrs 022 310 1 — 9 14 2Billy’s 000 000 1 — 1 2 3 Doubles: Polinsky-2, Austraw, Shoemaker (S) Strikeouts by: Capozzi-5, Stanko-0, Coletti-1, Polinsky-2 (S); Donaldson-6 (B) Base on balls by: Capozzi-0, Stanko-0, Coletti-0, Polinsky-0 (S); Donaldson-3 (B) Winning pitcher: Dave Capozzi Losing pitcher: Tim Donaldson
Toyota 100 000 0 — 1 5 3Pinnacle 114 016 x — 13 13 2 Doubles: Eperesi (P) Strikeouts by: Bocan-1, Loutsenhizer-7 (P); Conrad-2, Luketic-0, Rice-0, Downs-0 (T) Base on balls by: Bocan-0, Loutsenhizer-1 (P); Conrad-3, Luketic-0, Rice-3, Downs-0 (T) Winning pitcher: Trace Bocan Losing pitcher: Rick Conrad
Wellngtn 440 020 1 — 11 18 0Blue Sky 001 200 0 — 4 16 0 Doubles: Duchateau (W) Triples: Amoroso (B) Strikeouts by: McIlnay-4, Janik-1 (W); Hickman-0, Proch-2, Amoroso-1 (B) Base on balls by: McIlnay-1, Janik-0 (W); Hickman-2, Proch-0, Amoroso-2 (B) Winning pitcher: Scott McIlnay Losing pitcher: Mike Proch
