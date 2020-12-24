Turns out that schools like Greater Latrobe, Derry Area and several more across the WPIAL will have something to...well, play for after all during the pause in winter sports.
Sort of.
With school districts waiting to see if and when they might be able to resume athletics, many of them are involved in a friendly competition of sorts.
In the end, the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank — serving 11 counties in southwest Pennsylvania — is the big winner.
But the schools want to see which one can raise the most funds for food distribution during the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The brainchild of North Catholic coach Dave DeGregorio, it started out as a way for boys’ basketball teams to give back.
Now, it’s spread to not only girls’ basketball, but the other winter sports — wrestling and swimming — as well.
“Word has gotten out for any team to get involved, and anybody else who’s interested,” stated Brad Wetzel, the head boys’ basketball coach at Greater Latrobe.
“I think it’s going to get a lot bigger in the near future. The push is to involve as many teams as possible.
“We’re certainly on board to do this. The more the merrier. We might as well do something good while we’re waiting.”
With COVID-19 cases continuing to climb, winter sports — under a directive from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf — have been put on hold around the state until at least Jan. 4. And with PIAA guidelines requiring at least four practices before sports can start up again, that means seasons can’t begin until Jan. 8 at the earliest.
In the meantime, schools and teams will engage in an event for WPIAL bragging rights...if you will. Now through Jan. 15, they’ll be participating in the virtual food drive to aid families in need.
“I think it’s a great idea,” remarked Derry Area boys’ basketball coach Tom Esposito. “Some of us take things for granted all the time.
“We’re just looking to help out some people who have been struggling. This is a great time of the year to do it.”
The link to donate can be found on most athletic websites, and persons are asked to list the name of the school district in which they reside. Five meals are provided for every donation of $1.
More than $26,000 has already been raised by close to 40 WPIAL schools, including Greater Latrobe and Derry Area. Interested persons can also donate at https://secure.qgiv.com/event/wbvfd/
“We want our team to stay together, and so this common goal of helping out the food bank is a great cause,” Wetzel added. “The kids are now contacting family and friends and things like that.
“It’s just nice that we’re able to stay in contact with each other, do something productive and help people out at the same time. There are other people who have it worse than we do.”
Esposito feels the same way. He also sees the food drive as a means to stay connected during the down-time, and said he and the players had a virtual team meeting earlier this week.
“We talked some basketball stuff, and this was one thing I brought up,” Esposito indicated, referring to the food drive. “We’re humbled to have what we have.
“This is an opportunity to to things for others. There are a lot of caring people in our community, just like there are in other school districts.
“We’re looking at this as a team-building project, so to speak. It’s just about wanting to help others.”
If anyone knows of persons in need, contact the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania by dialing 211 or text 898-211. The organization can direct them to available resources.
Along with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, Wetzel is hoping to do a more-specific drive for Westmoreland County if and when students are allowed back in the classroom. Right now, with there being no in-person learning, he’s trying to figure out the logistics of it.
“We’d be more than happy to help out with that, too. Many people out there need it,” Esposito concluded.
