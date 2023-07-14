Cooperstown's Liam McMahen swings at a pitch

The Vets and Wagoneers wrapped up a tied Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball matchup Wednesday, July 12, that initially began back in April. Cooperstown’s Liam McMahen is shown swinging the bat in a game earlier this season at Rosa-Oglietti Field.

 FILE PHOTO BY JULIE WATKINS

Cooperstown and Frontier Club finished a tied Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball matchup Wednesday, July 12, that initially began back in April.

The game was halted after seven innings April 25, with the Vets and Wagoneers tied at six runs apiece after seven innings of play. The teams restarted the game Wednesday, with the Vets plating six runs in the top of the eighth inning before holding on for a 12-6 win.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

