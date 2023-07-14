Cooperstown and Frontier Club finished a tied Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball matchup Wednesday, July 12, that initially began back in April.
The game was halted after seven innings April 25, with the Vets and Wagoneers tied at six runs apiece after seven innings of play. The teams restarted the game Wednesday, with the Vets plating six runs in the top of the eighth inning before holding on for a 12-6 win.
Starting the game in April, each team scored two runs in the opening inning for a 2-2 tie. The Vets scored twice in the top of the fourth inning, but the Wagoneers quickly responded with a pair in the home half of the frame for a 4-4 tie. After Cooperstown pulled ahead with two runs in the top of the fifth inning, Frontier Club scored solo runs in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings to knot the game at six runs apiece. Neither team plated a run in the seventh.
Frank Orzehowski was 1 for 3 with one triple and two runs scored for the Vets, followed by teammate Liam McMahen, who was 1 for 2 with one double and two runs scored. Colton Sanders was 2 for 3 with two runs scored, while Will Austraw and Cooper Gelsdorf were each 1 for 2 for Cooperstown. Owen Teslevich was 1 for 3, while Parker Smith finished 1 for 1.
Tommy Rennie led the Wagoneers at the plate as he was 2 for 4 with two runs scored, while Karter Fulton was 1 for 2 with two runs scored. Alex Dominick was 1 for 2 with one run scored, while Blaise Bayus was 2 for 2 in the game. Kohl Erret scored one run for Frontier Club.
Restarting the game Wednesday, the Vets stormed out in the top of the eighth inning, scoring six runs to take the lead.
Jeffrey David, Orzehowski and Colton Sanders were each 1 for 1 with one single and one run scored in the inning. Brennan Borbonus, Gelsdorf and Evan Sanders scored one run apiece in the eighth frame.
Evan Sanders earned the win on the hill for Cooperstown as he struck out one batter in a hitless bottom of the eighth inning.
Anthony Tuschong took the loss for Frontier Club as he walked one batter in the top of the eighth frame. Nick Bauer also pitched in the inning for the Wagoneers, walking two batters in his mound appearance.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
