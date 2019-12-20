Nothing changed from the first half to the second...at least as far as what Penn Hills was doing defensively.
Same 2-2-1, three-quarter-court press and same half-court, man-to-man pressure.
But, for whatever reason — even Greater Latrobe head girls’ basketball coach Mark Burkardt isn’t sure why — the Lady Wildcats just didn’t react well to it.
“In the second half,” Burkardt was quick to clarify. “They did the exact same thing in the first half.
“We handled it fine in the first half. We had trouble with it in the second half.
“We were to do the same thing against it. I don’t know why things changed.”
Greater Latrobe went on a 12-0 run spanning the end of the first quarter and beginning of the second, and led by five points at the half, when they had six turnovers.
The second half...well, that was a different story.
The Lady Wildcats had more turnovers (14) than points (12) over the final two quarters, and went almost the last six minutes without scoring.
The result? Penn Hills erased what was a six-point deficit nearly midway through the third quarter, scored 10 straight after the game was tied at the 5:53-mark of the fourth and went on to a 45-37 win at GL Thursday night.
Consequently, the shorthanded Wildcats are still looking for that first win in WPIAL Class 5A Section 3 at 0-3 (2-4 overall).
And it doesn’t help that they’re playing without 6-foot-1 sophomore forward Anna Rafferty, who sat out her third game — second in the section — with an ankle injury, although 6-foot freshman Emma Blair was able to pick up some of the slack last night. Blair finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds, along with two steals, before fouling out with 53.2 seconds left with Penn Hills (2-0, 2-4) up by six.
“She played a great game,” Burkardt said of Blair. “She does a good job for a freshman.”
However, not having Rafferty means teams can play more attention to junior guard Rachel Ridilla, Greater Latrobe’s best outside shooter. Ridilla, who’s averaging between 16 and 17 points a game in the early going, got only one real good look at the basket — and that was a three-point shot in the final minute — and managed only three points.
“When you’re averaging what she is, you have to expect that,” Burkardt responded. “We have to do a better job helping to free her up.
“That’s easier for teams to do if we don’t have Anna. If we have both of our post players, teams are going to pay if they try to double her (Ridilla). They’re going to have to give us one or the other.”
Greater Latrobe also got 13 points, including a trio of threes, from junior guard Ava Vitula. But with Rafferty out, the 5-foot-5 Vitula is also being asked to set up along the backline on defense.
“I thought Ava played really well,” Burkardt added. “She’s really starting to come on.”
Again, until Rafferty gets back — which may not be too long from now, even though it didn’t appear that way at first — the Wildcats are going to have to find scoring from other players. Blair and Vitula accounted for 27 of GL’s 37 points with no one else having more than four.
“We’re in a position where we have to go with a one-post offense,” Burkardt explained. “We basically have four guards and one inside player.
“That’s what I though coming into the season we were going to use, but with the emergence of Emma, we decided to go with a double-post. Basically, what we worked at all preseason, we kind of had to divert from for these games that we don’t have Anna.”
On defense, Burkardt felt his team did what it wanted to against Penn Hills. The Wildcats played a 2-3 matchup zone and made the Indians earn everything they got, which was only 20 points in the first half.
Penn Hills did score 10 of the game’s first 14 points. But Greater Latrobe then went on a 12-0 run that started with successive three-pointers from Vitula and ended with a putback by Blair at 7:07 of the second quarter for a 16-10 lead.
The Indians pulled within two at 22-20 midway through the second frame, but didn’t score again before halftime. The problem for the Wildcats was, they couldn’t take full advantage of that and tacked on only three points during that stretch for a 25-20 edge at the break.
Then came the second half. At times, GL had a hard time getting off a shot — let alone score — and Penn Hills closed the third quarter with a 10-5 spurt to get it down to one at 33-32.
And the fourth quarter was even worse for the Lady ’Cats. They turned the basketball over what seemed like a lot, had only four points in the period — and two of those came with 10 seconds left and the outcome already decided — as PH jumped ahead at 4:46 and, after taking a 41-35 lead, went to a delay and forced Greater Latrobe to not only foul, but come out of the zone.
“I thought we executed the game-plan defensively when we played that 2-3 zone,” Burkardt offered. “I didn’t want to play them man-to-man because I didn’t want them going to the basket, but at that point, we didn’t have a choice.
“There were two things we needed to do to win the ballgame...take care of the ball and not allow them to drive into the paint. We did a very good job of that in the first half. In the second half, we just didn’t take care of the ball.
“And they’ll double the ball every time they (Indians) get a chance. Our spacing just wasn’t near as good in the second half as it was in the first.”
For the Wildcats, junior guard Lexi Weatherton dished out four assists. After Blair, however, Ridilla had the second-most rebounds, but only with four as Penn Hills had a 31-24 margin on the glass. GL ended up with 20 turnovers to 15 for the Indians in a complete turnaround from the first half to the second.
Penn Hills got balanced scoring with three players in double figures as senior guard Niya Moore-Harris netted 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals, and junior guard Amoni Blackwell 12 points and four swipes while junior guard Jasmyn Golden had 11 points and five boards. Junior guard Jayla Golden had eight points.
The Lady Wildcats are now off for a week until hosting the Greater Latrobe Holiday Classic when they face Hollidaysburg Area next Friday (Dec. 27) and Connellsville on Dec. 28, both at 8 p.m. The opening games pit Indiana Area against Connellsville and Hollidaysburg Area, respectively, at 6:30 p.m.
GL returns to section play Jan. 2 (7:30 p.m.) at home vs. Laurel Highlands. In the meantime, the Wildcats hope Rafferty will be able to return to the lineup in time for their holiday tournament.
“The training staff thinks she should be cleared by then,” Burkardt indicated. She’ll play when she’s ready.”
Greater Latrobe’s junior varsity had an easy time of it against Penn Hills. 49-15. Abby Shearer and Josie Straigis were in double digits in points with 13 and 10, respectively, while Camille Dominick had seven for the one-loss Wildcats (4-1).
