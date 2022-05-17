St. Vincent College head men’s basketball coach and senior associate athletic director D.P. Harris has announced that longtime assistant coach Dan Szramowski will return to the Bearcat men’s basketball coaching staff.
Szramowski returns to St. Vincent after previously serving as the men’s basketball graduate assistant coach from 2006-08, an assistant coach from 2012-14 and associate head coach from 2014-18. He most recently served as assistant boys basketball coach at Franklin Regional High School during the 2021-22 season.
“I want to start by thanking (SVC president) Father Paul Taylor, O.S.B., (executive vice president) Dr. Jeff Mallory, (athletic director) Father Myron Kirsch, O.S.B. and Coach Harris for this opportunity,” said Szramowski. “I may not be an alum, but the St. Vincent College community adopted me into its family a long time ago and helped shape me throughout the years.
“Watching former players grow from the time they step onto campus to flourishing in their roles as teachers, businessmen, community leaders, husbands and fathers is the ultimate reward,” he continued. “I am excited to be back at the college to instill the ‘ABCs’ of our program – academics, basketball and character – into our new student-athletes and watch them join the list of former players that I could not be prouder of. In the classroom, around the community and on the court, together, we rise.”
“I am tremendously excited that Dan is rejoining us at St. Vincent,” said Harris. “He was absolutely vital to all of the success that we had during his previous time here and has always been extremely passionate about St. Vincent College and the Bearcat basketball program.”
During Szramowski’s initial two-year tenure as a grad assistant at St. Vincent, the Bearcats went a combined 36-15, including a 22-4 mark during a 2007-08 season in which they won the ECAC Division II championship.
From 2008-12, Szramowski worked on the staff at Division I University of Rhode Island, serving as video coordinator for two years before adding the director of basketball operations title from 2010-12. Rhode Island made three postseason appearances in his four seasons, including an NIT Final Four trip and a quarterfinal berth in the College Basketball Invitational.
Szramowski returned to St. Vincent in July 2012 as assistant men’s basketball coach, before being elevated to associate head coach in 2014. During this six-year tenure, the Bearcats went a combined 126-44, won four Presidents’ Athletic Conference titles and made four trips to the NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Championship Tournament. He assisted Harris in all day-to-day aspects of the program, including on-court instruction, scouting, film breakdown, academic affairs, recruiting and fundraising, while also helping to oversee the successful “D It Up” youth summer basketball camp.
Szramowski served as assistant coach at Franklin Regional for the 2021-22 season, helping guide the Panthers and first-year head coach Jesse Reed to a fourth-place section finish.
A native of Shaler, Pennsylvania, Szramowski graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 2004 with a bachelor of science in marketing. During his time at Pitt, he served as a men’s basketball student assistant/team manager under coaches Ben Howland and Jamie Dixon during the most successful era in team history.
Szramowski and his wife, Jackie, reside in Harrison City, Pennsylvania, and are the proud parents of son Cam and daughter Sloan.
