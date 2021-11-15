Mount Pleasant Area didn’t have an answer for Ian Syam and the Avonworth football team.
Syam led the charge, as No. 3 Avonworth scored seven touchdowns in the first half and defeated the No. 6-seeded Vikings, 49-7, during a WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal-round playoff game on Friday at Avonworth.
Syam scored six first-half – and total – touchdowns alone, as the Antelopes easily punched their ticket to the district semifinals. Avonworth will meet No. 2 North Catholic during a WPIAL Class 3A semifinal-round game, scheduled for Friday. North Catholic outlasted Keystone Oaks during a wild 48-41 quarterfinal-round showdown last Friday.
Syam rushed just 10 times for 245 yards on Friday, as the Antelopes had 34 carries for 351 yards and attempted just five passes. Three of Syam’s first five carries were touchdowns – runs of 20, 21 and 10 yards. Three of his final five carries were also scores, as he ripped off touchdown runs of 73, 76 and 18 yards. Luke Hilyard had the only other Avonworth touchdown, a 28-yarder with 25 seconds to play in the half.
Mount Pleasant Area junior quarterback Tyler Reese missed last Friday’s playoff win against Burrell because of injury. Reese was cleared to play a day before the playoff game and he appeared in two series on Friday before leaving again. Freshman Cole Chatfield completed 4 of 10 passes for 27 yards in relief. Robbie Labuda led the Mount Pleasant Area offense with 18 carries for 99 yards and a touchdown, as the Vikings had 31 attempts for 119 yards as a team. Labuda’s 1-yard touchdown run was the lone score of the second half.
Mount Pleasant Area finished the season with a 6-5 record. The Vikings, who won four of their final seven games, have qualified for the playoffs 11 times in the last 13 years.
The Vikings, who reached the playoffs for the third straight year, won a post-season game for the first time since 2014 when they routed Burrell last week. They were looking for their first trip to the district semifinals since 1996.
Mount Pleasant Area had an eight-year playoff run that ended when the Vikings missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons in 2017 and ’18, before the streak picked up again in 2019. They suffered first-round losses in each of their next four playoff appearances – Beaver (2015), Beaver Falls (16), Central Valley (19), North Catholic (20) – before breaking through against Burrell last Friday.
Avonworth denied Mount Pleasant Area a trip to the district semifinals this past Friday.
The Avonworth special teams unit provided a boost for the Antelopes’ first three touchdowns.
Mount Pleasant Area went three-and-out on its first possession, but a punt return to the 25-yard line set up Syam’s ’s first score from 20 yards out two plays into the series.
The Vikings started the second possession on their own 13-yard line, and they eventually advanced to the 39 before a sack stalled the drive. A blocked punt gave the Antelopes possession at the Mount Pleasant Area 21 yard line, and Syam scored his second touchdown on the next play.
Chatfield started the next series for Mount Pleasant Area and the Vikings went three-and-out. A punt return to the Vikings’ 25-yard line set up the Antelopes’ third touchdown, but not without some resistance. The Antelopes converted a fourth-and-16, as Nate Harper connected with Peyton Faulkner to set up Syam’s third touchdown on the next play. That gave Avonworth a 21-0 lead with 2:21 to play in the first quarter.
After another three-and-out, a 48-yard punt gave Avonworth possession at its own 20-yard line. Syam quickly made it a 28-0 game just 17 seconds into the second quarter when he scored on a 73-yard touchdown run.
The Vikings appeared headed for another three-and-out until Labuda’s fake punt gave Mount Pleasant Area possession at the Avonworth 45-yard line. A pair of Labuda runs brought Mount Pleasant Area to the Avonworth 24-yard line, but the Vikings turned the ball over on downs.
Syam quickly converted with his second consecutive run of 70-plus yards, this one a 76-yard jaunt, as the Antelopes opened a 35-0 lead.
Another Mount Pleasant Area three-and-out led to Syam’s sixth touchdown of the half and a 42-0 advantage with 5:42 to play. Hilyard gave the Antelopes a 49-0 halftime lead, scoring on a 28-yard run with 25 seconds left in the half.
Avonworth, which earned a first-round bye in the playoffs, finished 4-1 in the WPIAL Class 3A Northwestern Six Conference and the Antelopes improved to 9-2 overall. Last season, the Antelopes missed the playoffs, but Avonworth captured its second-ever WPIAL championship in 2019 with a 28-6 victory against Washington during the Class 2A finals at Norwin Senior High School. The Antelopes were runners-up in the state that season.
This season, the Antelopes will have to get past North Catholic and either top-seeded Central Valley or No. 4 Elizabeth Forward if they want to return to the WPIAL championship game and state playoffs.
Avonworth 49 Mount Pleasant 7
MP A
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.