Brad Sweet took the lead from Sye Lynch of Apollo on lap 11 and never looked back to capture his first-ever Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup.
Sweet has two wins at Lernerville, capturing the Commonwealth Clash twice.
Unfortunately, for the pole sitter and heat race winner Lynch, the local driver whose father, Ed Jr., won this race in 2002, couldn’t pull off the first-ever father-son double.
Lynch jumped out to an early lead over David Gravel and Sweet, who started third.
Michael Bauer flipped between turns one and two with five laps down. While Bauer was unhurt, his night was over.
Lynch took off on the restart, but Sweet made a move on the inside of turn one. Sweet inched ahead, but Lynch was able to get back under him for the lead. The two drivers swapped the lead on for several laps, and Lynch kept Sweet at bay until the Apollo native jumped the cushion or the edge of the track in turn 2 on lap 10.
With Sweet in the lead, Aaron Reutzel took second, and Lynch fell to third on lap 14.
The action picked up on lap 16 when Sheldon Haudenschild went for a wild ride, flipping the No. 17 in Turn 3. Not only did Haudenschild return, but he also finished 10th.
Ten-time WoO Champion Donny Schatz got around Reutzel for second in the closing laps. Reutzel was third, Gravel finished fourth, and James McFadden was fifth.
Former Silver Cup winner Tim Shaffer was eighth, and NASCAR star Christopher Bell was ninth.
Carl Bowser was the highest finishing local driver in 14th, and Lynch was 15th. Veteran driver Bob Felmlee came home 18th, and A.J. Flick finished 20th.
Sweet collected $25,000 for the win.
NASCAR Superstar and Kings Royal winner Kyle Larson was a surprising no-show. Upon further investigation, after winning $175,000 at the King’s Royal, Larson and his family are vacationing in the Bahamas. Larson will return to the WoO on Friday at Williams Grove.
DOG HOLLOW SPEEDWAY — E-Mods (UMP Rules) and 358 Steel Blocks will be the headliners on Friday. Joining them for the special show will be the 4 Cylinders, RUSH Stock Cars, and the Pa. Thunder’s return on Dirt Vintage Modified Series.
The E- Mods will make their second appearance of the season this Friday. Youngsville, Ohio’s Steve Rex scored his first at the Northern Cambria oval on their last appearance.
The 358 Steel Block Late Models will also share the spotlight this Friday. When it last ran at DHS, the biggest winner in the class was Nate Smith, who has seven wins in the class. Clinton Hersh won an open race for the division in 2019. Nick Fulmer, Kyle Smith, Jr., and Jeff Sweeney were also winners in 2019. It should be a wide-open field with no other local tracks running either division.
The Pa. Thunder on the Dirt Vintage Modified Series makes its second appearance on Friday. Cody Schultz won the Modified portion of the show last time out, and John Marks won the Sportsman division.
Grandstands open at 6 p.m., Hot Laps are an hour later and racing at 7:30 p.m.
LATROBE SPEEDWAY — Returns to action, 7 p.m. Saturday.
JENNERSTOWN SPEEDWAY — Hosts the All-Star Monster Truck Tour Friday and Saturday.
MORE SPRINT CARS — The B.O.S.S. non-wing sprint cars, the RUSH Late Models, Sprints, and Modifieds return to Lernerville Speedway on Friday.
The B.O.S.S. sprints then head to Pittsburgh’s Pa. Motor Speedway on Saturday along with a complete card.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.