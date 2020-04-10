When it’s all said and done, Tim Sweeney’s lasting memory as head football coach at Derry Area isn’t primarily the WPIAL Class 3A championship game at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.
It’s not the multiple conference championships or record-setting seasons, either.
It’s a loving hug every time he saw Travis Pittman, a player on the junior high team. It’s the moments of laughter and inside jokes amongst teammates on the field and in the locker room, or the team-only entertainment provided by players at the end of the training camp.
Sweeney could’ve continued reminiscing for another six years, the time he spent as head coach at his alma mater.
“It’s not about the wins or losses,” Sweeney said. “It was never about wins or losses. It’s those private moments with the team.”
The Trojans will say goodbye to their beloved high school football coach, as Sweeney was hired for the same position at Baldwin High School on Wednesday.
Sweeney, a 1985 Derry Area graduate, primarily made the move to Baldwin for family reasons. Sweeney currently lives with his wife Robin and his 4-year-old son Deuce in Bethel Park, which is close to a 90-minute drive from Derry.
“That’s the only reason why I took the Baldwin job, is my family,” Sweeney said. “It’s not like I advertise it, but I don’t think a lot of people are aware that I live in Bethel Park. It takes over an hour from the parking lot at Derry to my driveway. And when it’s past nine-o-clock, and it’s like that almost every night, I don’t get to see my son go to bed. I don’t want to be an absent dad. I want to watch him playing sports, or supporting whatever it is that he chooses to do, or whatever his interests are.”
“My family is my top priority. My family comes before coaching football at Derry and coaching football at Baldwin.”
But that doesn’t mean he won’t miss the time spent at his alma mater, either.
“One of the things I cherish the most would be hugging every senior on Senior Night,” Sweeney said. “Some of the players that had the most impact on me aren’t the household names of Derry football. Guys like Vinny Maples, Ricky Hilty, Seanan Barca … I’m sure I’m forgetting a few names, but guys like that.”
Sweeney did say, that out of all of the teams he coached in the past six seasons, particularly in the last four years, he does have a favorite player.
“His name is Davey Smith,” Sweeney said. “I mean this truly, if you ask any one of my players, ‘Who is Sweeney’s favorite player?’ if they don’t tell you that it’s Davey Smith, they’re not telling you the truth. Davey never scored a touchdown, and only the players in the locker room know why Davey was my favorite player, and I want to keep that in the brotherhood.”
The brotherhood is a tight bond, built by Sweeney and his coaching staff when he was hired to coach the Trojans in January 2014.
Sweeney, by his standards, didn’t feel Derry Area had a football program when he took over as coach in 2014. He wasn’t comfortable saying the Trojans were a program following the 2016 season either, when Derry Area became the first football team in school history to complete an undefeated regular season and set a new program record for victories in a season at the time.
Now, it’s different.
“When you envision something that you consider a program, you’re not challenging kids to be committed,” Sweeney said. “They’re committed because of the success of the previous teams, and that kind of feeds itself. When you have leadership and seniors reaching out to help freshmen, developing that needed camaraderie and chemistry in the locker room … those are things that we strive to have.
“I think however far we got in the postseason, or whatever fields we played on was more ancillary to the vision of having a program. When you have a program, things like playing in the postseason, hosting a playoff game, or winning a playoff game … those things take care of themselves.”
For the Trojans, the weekly goal always focused on the Trojans and what Sweeney’s players had to accomplish for a Friday night victory.
“We’ve always respected our opponents, but the focus wasn’t on our opponents,” Sweeney said. “Our focus was always on us and what we needed to do in order to win. I think when you get to that point, that’s when you know you’ve arrived, or you at least have a program, and that’s what we had.”
Sweeney enjoyed unparalleled success at his alma mater. The Trojans went from a winless group in 2013 the year before Sweeney arrived — a team that allowed 56 points per game, the most in the WPIAL — to runners-up in the WPIAL five years later.
Sweeney went 49-18 in six seasons at Derry Area, but he has a different take on his record.
“Those players we had the past six years, they won those football games,” Sweeney said. “Often, people talk about Sweeney’s record was this or that, but the credit goes to the players because they’re the ones who won those football games.
“It wasn’t me or my staff winning those football games, it was the players who committed and dedicated themselves.”
The process began for the Trojans in 2014, Sweeney’s first season at the helm.
Derry Area was in the midst of an 18-game losing streak and a 21-game conference slide at the time. But the Trojans emphatically snapped a wretched 20-game winless streak at Derry Stadium during the third game of the season with a blowout victory against Charleroi Area on Sept. 12, 2014.
It was Sweeney’s first win as head coach, and Derry Area’s first win in more than two years. The Trojans went on to finish the 2014 season with a 4-6 overall record and a 2-6 conference mark.
“That group of seniors were with us for less than 12 months,” Sweeney said. “I was hired in early January and they only knew me as their head coach for 10 full months. We didn’t qualify for the playoffs, and we did play an extra game that year, but it started with that group of seniors.”
The Trojans reached the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs for the fourth straight year in 2019, building on a school-record three-year playoff streak that started in 2016.
Sweeney led the Trojans to the district semifinals three times in four years and the WPIAL Class 3A championship game in 2018. It was the first time Derry Area played for a WPIAL championship in football since Derry Township and Derry Borough merged to form Derry Area in 1956.
Sweeney offered his thanks to Ron Polinsky, one of his assistants, and a former Derry Area head coach from 2006-10. Sweeney’s only high school coaching experience when he was hired at Derry Area was as an assistant on Polinsky’s staff.
“The fact that I’m taking a job at Baldwin goes back to Ron Polinsky, a guy who allowed me to get involved with football on his staff,” Sweeney said. “I’m thankful to Ron, I’m thankful to (Derry Area athletic director) Brett Miller and the committee that Brett assembled in 2014 that ultimately hired me at Derry.
“I’m thankful to the committee at Baldwin, their athletic supervisor, John Saras, and the superintendent, Dr. (Randal) Lutz.”
The Trojans won 40 of their last 48 games under Sweeney, including 29 of the previous 36, and conference championships from 2016-18. That equates to a 40-8 overall record, including a 27-3 conference mark during the last four seasons. Derry Area finished 34-12 in conference play overall under Sweeney and hasn’t lost consecutive games in more than four years, since back-to-back defeats against Washington and Mount Pleasant Area to begin the 2015 season.
“I hope people understand the difficulty in this decision,” Sweeney said. “I’m a Derry guy, I’m always going to be a Derry guy, and to walk away from those players in that locker room was extremely difficult.”
Sweeney is aware that there are challenges facing the current 2020 Derry Area football team, now without a head coach, currently in the middle of a pandemic, and the season scheduled to start in three months. One of Sweeney’s assistants, Garry Tom, also plans to join Sweeney’s staff at Baldwin.
Sweeney said he plans on helping the Trojans transition to a new head coach.
“Whoever the new coach is will embrace those challenges, and probably will be anxious to work with the players,” Sweeney said. “He’s going to find kids who are going to go to battle for him, as they should. The community needs to rally around the new head coach and his staff.”
Now, Sweeney has transitioned to the 2020 season as head football coach at Baldwin.
“Anybody that takes a new job in any profession, I think there’s an excitement about it, and with football, you’re excited every year,” Sweeney said. “A month ago, I was excited for the season at Derry, but now that I’m the head coach at Baldwin, I’m excited to get things rolling.”
The current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is making things difficult for Sweeney.
“I want to meet the players as soon as possible, but there’s just no telling when any of us will know when this things subsides and we’re given the all clear,” Sweeney said. “I have to probably use technology to my advantage, but I’m excited to get going.
“I could sit here, make excuses and belly ache, or I could embrace those challenges, be creative, and do the best I can to move this forward with everything in my disposal that I can possibly use to start making an impact on the kids in that locker room.”
Loran Cooley spent three seasons at Baldwin’s football coach, going 10-20 overall before he resigned in February to become an assistant at Westminster College. The Highlanders reached the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs last season, falling to McKeesport Area in the first round.
Baldwin is a Class 6A school this season in the same conference as Canon-McMillan, Pittsburgh Central Catholic, Hempfield Area, Mt. Lebanon, North Allegheny, Norwin and Seneca Valley.
“When you look at the community of Baldwin, it’s a much closer proximity to downtown Pittsburgh, and there’s a higher population density in the Baldwin-Whitehall area,” Sweeney said. “But aside from those differences, the type of kid that plays football and grows up in the Derry community, is the same type of kid that grows up in Baldwin.
“There’s an inherent toughness that we were able to tap into … that we brought out in the players, that won us games, and a lot of it was because playing football at Derry was tough. Playing football at Baldwin is going to be tough, and those kids at Baldwin are going to embrace the toughness factor, and how hard it’s going to be to play football at Baldwin.”
Just because Sweeney is now the head coach at Baldwin doesn’t mean he’ll forget about the Trojans, or his Derry roots.
“I’m always going to root for Derry, and there are a lot of things I’m going to miss about the community, the players and the support we were given from the administration,” Sweeney said. “The first thing I’m going to do after a Baldwin game on Friday night is to check the score of the Derry game.
“It’s not like Derry is going to be my second-favorite team. Baldwin and Derry are now my two favorite teams. I would hope that all the people in Derry make Baldwin their second-favorite team now.”
