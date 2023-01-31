For the second time in as many weeks, St. Vincent College senior forward Madison Weber has been named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.
Weber (Grampian, Pa./Curwensville) led the Bearcats to a pair of PAC wins, averaging 20.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists.
In Wednesday’s win at Waynesburg, Weber scored 21 points, going 8-for-11 from the field and 5-for-7 from the foul line, while totaling nine rebounds and six assists. Three days later, she posted a 19-point, 11-rebound double-double, along with two assists, one steal and one blocked shot, in a 57-53 win over PAC-leading and 23rd-ranked Washington & Jefferson. It marked W&J’s first PAC loss of the season, while it extended St. Vincent’s winning streak to 11 games.
On the season, Weber is averaging 11.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists, while shooting 55% from the field and 72% from the foul line.
Weber and the Bearcats (15-3, 13-2 PAC) will have a pair of PAC matchups this week, hosting Chatham University at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, before making the trip north to take on Allegheny College at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.
