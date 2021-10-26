After leading the St. Vincent College football team to an emphatic 38-7 win at Waynesburg on Saturday, junior quarterback Brady Walker has been named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week.
Walker completed 24 of 34 passes (71%) for a career-high 371 yards and four touchdowns. The 371 yards are the fourth-most in a single game in program history, while Walker is now tied with current SVC head coach Aaron Smetanka for the team’s all-time career lead with 31 touchdown passes in just 17 career games. Walker has now thrown for at least one touchdown pass in all 17 games, while he has multiple touchdowns in 14 different contests.
Along with tying Smetanka for the team’s career touchdown record, Walker also ranks second in team history in career passing yards (3,358) and completions (253), and he’s third with 417 pass attempts.
Through seven games this season, Walker is second in the PAC in passing yards (1,896) and touchdowns (16), while he is third in both pass efficiency (153.5) and completion percentage at 59.4%.
Walker and the Bearcats are back in action 1 p.m. Saturday against PAC co-leader Carnegie Mellon at Chuck Noll Field.
