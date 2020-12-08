St. Vincent College head coach Aaron Smetanka was recently recognized by the AFCA as one of its “35 Under 35 Coaches” leadership institute.
Smetanka made the list, among a field of more than 150 high-quality applicants.
Smetanka, a St. Vincent College graduate — and one of the top players to ever suit up for the Bearcats on the gridiron — was named head football coach in December 2018. He rewrote the record books as quarterback during his collegiate career at St. Vincent College before playing professionally for the Erie Explosion of the Continental Indoor Football League.
Smetanka’s coaching career began in 2012 and it includes a three-year stint as an assistant at St. Vincent College, in addition to Greensburg Central Catholic head coach.
The AFCA “35 Under 35 Coaches” list is a prestigious program aimed at identifying and developing premier, future leaders in the football coaching profession. Selected participants are invited to attend the one-day institute that features a curriculum of interactive lectures focused on topics specifically tailored to emphasize leadership in the coaching profession, ethics, influential responsibilities, career progression, and family balance. Smetanka, and the other coaches will take part in the program at the 2022 AFCA Convention because the 2021 event is moved to the AFCA Digital library.
Smetanka and other coaches honored receive a stipend to assist with expenses incurred while attending the AFCA Convention. They will be published in the bi-monthly AFCA Magazine, AFCA Insider weekly email blast, and/or have their articles and videos added to the AFCA Educational Library. Additionally, participants will be placed on the AFCA Foundation Committee and become a part of a prestigious network of rising coaches in the profession.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.