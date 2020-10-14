Former St. Vincent College women’s basketball standout Kayla Slovenec joined the St. Thomas University men’s basketball program as a Graduate Assistant Coach.
Slovenec, a Fox Chapel graduate, excelled as a guard at St. Vincent College. During her time at SVC, Slovenec appeared in 112 games, with 87 starts. She shot 41% from the field and scored 818 career points. In her final season at St. Vincent College, Slovenec was named an All-Presidents Athletic Conference (PAC) Honorable Mention and a member for the PAC Spring Academic Honor Roll, while winning a PAC Championship and advancing to the National Tournament.
Slovenec will now assist former SVC head men’s basketball coach D.P. Harris, who enters his second season at St. Thomas University.
“Kayla and I worked together for a short time at St. Vincent, and one of the promises I made to the President (David A. Armstrong, J.D.) when I took the job was that I would bring in people that make a difference in our players’ lives,” Harris said. “Kayla brings a passion and a work ethic that fits the Bobcat way, and most importantly, she is an ethical leader with a jump-shot.”
Harris led St. Thomas to a 22-6 record and an appearance in the Sun Conference Tournament Championship last season. The upcoming season is scheduled to begin Nov. 7.
Slovenec is eager to overcome upcoming obstacles while coaching at the next level.
“Challenges are there in anything we want to accomplish in life, even in basketball,” Slovenec said. “One of the most difficult parts of switching from the men’s to women’s game, and from a player to coach, is fitting into the leadership role straight from college. As a coach, I have to build respect, be relatable to the players, and find my own voice and coaching style.
“My goal is to deserve to be part of the coaching staff here at St. Thomas and to be seen as an equal.”
Slovenec, who graduated from St. Vincent with a degree in communications and a minor in marketing, is currently pursuing her MBA in marketing at St. Thomas University. Slovenec also plans to continue pursuing her coaching career, which is starting at St. Thomas.
“I am excited to be a part of the Bobcats basketball program at St. Thomas University, and the season can’t start soon enough,” Slovenec said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity from coach Harris to assist with the team and develop personally and professionally in basketball.”
