The Saint Vincent women's track and field team opened its outdoor season in fine fashion at the Bethany College Invitational.

Freshman Kristen Prince began the day with a record-breaking performance in the 10,000-meter run, placing first in 40:19, shattering the team's previous mark of 40:59, set by Rachael Paszko on April 25, 2014.

