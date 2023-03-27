The Saint Vincent women's track and field team opened its outdoor season in fine fashion at the Bethany College Invitational.
Freshman Kristen Prince began the day with a record-breaking performance in the 10,000-meter run, placing first in 40:19, shattering the team's previous mark of 40:59, set by Rachael Paszko on April 25, 2014.
Prince's effort highlighted a strong afternoon for the SVC distance corps, as Lauren Brennan finished second in the 5,000-meter run in 19:26, while rookie Cassy Lanza turned in a strong final 400 to place sixth in the 1,500 in 5:22. Another freshman, Lily Murphy, led SVC in the 800, taking seventh in 2:37.
Miranda Guthrie led the SVC sprinters, posting a time of 14.14 seconds in the 100 and 29.08 seconds in the 200, while teammate Lucia Johnson turned in a time of 14.61 seconds in the 100. Guthrie and Johnson also joined Sydney Andrews and Alicia Borretti to turn in a time of 1:02.93 in the 4x100 relay.
In the field events, Kharisma Zylka threw 7.28 meters and Kylie Brinza 6.14 meters in the shot put.
Saint Vincent placed ninth in the 15-team field with 29 points.
"I'm extremely happy with how the team competed today," said Saint Vincent head coach Kevin Wanichko. "It was a great start to our outdoor campaign."
The Bearcats will next travel to Slippery Rock University for the Dave Labor Invitational on Saturday, April 1.
