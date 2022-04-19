The Presidents’ Athletic Conference has announced that St. Vincent College sophomore first baseman Billy Perroz has been selected its Hitter of the Week for action contested the week of April 11.
Perroz (Vandergrift, Pa./Kiski Area) had a prolific week offensively in helping the Bearcats to a 5-0 week, as he batted .579 (11-19) with a double, three home runs, eight runs scored and nine RBIs.
He recorded multiple hits in all five games and struck out just once, en route to a 1.105 slugging percentage and .619 on-base percentage.
In the Bearcats’ doubleheader sweep of Thiel on April 11, he went a combined 4-for-6 with a walk, three RBIs and three runs scored.
In a win over Franciscan a day later, Perroz went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored.
In the opener of a doubleheader at Franciscan on April 13, Perroz homered for a third straight game while adding a double and driving in four RBIs.
In the nightcap with the Barons, he finished 2-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base.
On the season, Perroz is batting .403 (31-for-77) with four home runs, seven doubles, two triples, 22 RBIs and 21 runs scored.
The Bearcats are in the midst of an 11-game winning streak and enter the week with a 15-8 overall record and 11-2 mark in the PAC.
They are scheduled to return to action on April 20 with a 1 p.m. doubleheader at conference foe Bethany.
