St. Vincent College’s David Lynn was honored by the Presidents’ Athletic Conference as Player of the Week for his performances during the week ending April 25.
The freshman of Bethlehem received PAC Rookie of the Week honors four times this season.
He went a combined 4-0 to help SVC conclude its regular season with a pair of wins. In last Monday’s 6-3 win at Washington & Jefferson, Lynn won 7-6, 6-4 against Nate Wang at No. 1 singles, after partnering with Mauricio Sanchez for an 8-5 victory at No. 1 doubles.
In Friday’s 8-1 win at Waynesburg, Lynn cruised to a 6-3, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles against Joey English. Lynn and Sanchez secured an 8-4 victory at No. 1 doubles. He is 4-2 in the PAC at No. 1 singles and 5-1 with Sanchez at No. 1 doubles.
The men’s tennis team awaits to see who it will face on Friday in the PAC Men’s Tennis Championship Semifinals held at Washington & Jefferson College. The Bearcats are 6-2 overall and 4-2 in the PAC, tied for second in the conference with Franciscan, behind first-place Grove City.
Top-seeded Grove City (6-0) and No. 2 SVC earned quarterfinal byes.
Today, in the quarterfinal round, No. 3 Franciscan (4-2) will host No. 6 Washington & Jefferson (1-5) at 4 p.m., with No. 4 Geneva (3-3) hosting No. 5 Westminster (3-3) at 4 p.m.
SVC will face the highest remaining seed at 4 p.m. Friday, tentatively.
The championship is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at W&J.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.