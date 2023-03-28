Two St. Vincent College freshmen student-athletes have been named Rookie of the Week in their respective sports by the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.
Nicolette Kloes (Houston, Pa./Chartiers-Houston) was named the PAC Softball Rookie of the Week, while Carolina Walters (Latrobe, Pa./Homeschooled) repeated as the conference’s Women’s Lacrosse Rookie of the Week.
Kloes split time between first base and catcher and batted .450 (9-20) over the Bearcats’ 4-2 week, hitting safely in all six games with three doubles, six RBIs and nine runs scored. In Tuesday’s doubleheader sweep of Penn State-DuBois, Kloes went a combined 3-for-6 with three walks and four runs scored. After going 1-for-3 in Wednesday’s doubleheader opener at Juniata, she went 3-for-4 in the nightcap with two doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored. In Saturday’s doubleheader opener at Chatham, Kloes racked an RBI double, before going 1-for-3 with a walk and run scored in SVC’s game-two win.
On the season, Kloes has started all 14 games and leads SVC in both hits (15) and batting average (.357).
Walters earns PAC Rookie of the Week accolades for the second straight week after totaling 13 points, on six goals and seven assists, in the Bearcats’ 2-1 week. In Wednesday’s win at Waynesburg, she tallied eight points on four goals and four assists, along with two draw controls and two ground balls. A day later in a win over Mount Aloysius, Walters had one goal and two assists, before going for a goal and an assist on Sunday against Lycoming.
Through the first seven games of her career, Walters has 27 points, on 14 goals and 13 assists, for the 5-2 Bearcats.
