Molayo Irefin in action earlier in the season against Stevenson University.

For the second time this season, St. Vincent College junior Molayo Irefin has been named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Week.

In the Bearcats’ 53-16 victory over Waynesburg, Irefin (Bowie, Md./Archbishop Spalding) returned the opening kickoff for a 100-yard touchdown, the longest play in program history and just the third kickoff return touchdown in the modern era of St. Vincent football (2007- present).

