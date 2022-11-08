For the second time this season, St. Vincent College junior Molayo Irefin has been named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Week.
In the Bearcats’ 53-16 victory over Waynesburg, Irefin (Bowie, Md./Archbishop Spalding) returned the opening kickoff for a 100-yard touchdown, the longest play in program history and just the third kickoff return touchdown in the modern era of St. Vincent football (2007- present).
Along with his record-breaking return, Irefin made eight catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Yellow Jackets, recording the first three-touchdown game for a Bearcat football player since the 2019 campaign.
Irefin’s 100-yard return against Waynesburg was his second return touchdown of the season. In St. Vincent’s season-opener against Stevenson, he returned a punt for an 85-yard score, also the longest punt return in team history.
This season, Irefin leads the Presidents’ Athletic Conference in kick return average at 27.2 yards, while he enters SVC’s regular-season finale second in the PAC in both receptions (57) and touchdown receptions (6) and fifth in receiving yards (586).
The Bearcats will close out the season on Saturday, Nov. 12, hosting Bethany College at 1 p.m. at Chuck Noll Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.