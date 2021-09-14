Two St. Vincent College student-athletes have earned weekly Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) accolades for their performances during the week of Sept. 6-11.
Sophomore Tanisha Grewal was named the PAC Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week, while graduate student Cam Norris was awarded PAC Football Defensive Player of the Week honors.
Grewal, a native of Grantville, Pennsylvania, and graduate of Eastern Lebanon High School, turned in a prolific week for the Bearcat women’s soccer team, scoring five goals over three games. After scoring single goals in SVC’s games with Pitt-Greensburg (Sept. 7) and Wilson (Sept. 9), Grewal tallied her first career hat trick on Saturday night at Rosemont College, scoring each of her team’s goals in the 3-0 win.
Grewal has now scored at least one goal in all four of SVC’s games this season. Her six goals currently lead the conference, while her 12 points rank second in the league.
Norris, a native of Roaring Spring, Pennsylvania, and graduate of Central High School, led the Bearcat defense in a dominant performance in Saturday’s 34-14 season-opening win at Bluffton. The linebacker recorded five solo tackles, including four tackles for loss and two solo quarterback sacks, one of which forced a fumble.
Led by his efforts, St. Vincent’s defense surrendered just seven first downs and 174 yards of offense, while tying a program single-game record with six quarterback sacks.
Grewal and the Bearcat soccer team return to action, 6 p.m. tonight at Penn State-Altoona, while Norris and the SVC football team welcome PAC rival Geneva to Chuck Norris Field, 1 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.