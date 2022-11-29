For the second time in three weeks, St. Vincent freshman Jaden Gales has been named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Rookie of the Week.
In St. Vincent’s 73-62 win over Grove City on Tuesday, Nov. 22, Gales (Pittsburgh, Pa./Bishop Canevin) recorded his second career double-double, recording game-highs of 32 points and 10 rebounds, while also adding four steals.
He shot 11-for-22 from the field and bucketed 10 free throws. Holding a 34-33 lead at the intermission, Gales scored 16 points in the first eight minutes of the second half to spur a 17-7 SVC run, and the Bearcats would lead by at least 10 points for the rest of the way. The 32 points are the most in a game for a St. Vincent freshman since three-time NAIA All-American Tony Washam scored 47 on Dec. 1, 2001, at Cedarville University.
Through his first six career games, Gales ranks second in the PAC in scoring with an average of 20.5 points per game, while he’s fifth in the league in rebounding (9.0 reb/g), seventh in free throw percentage (.689) and eighth in field goal percentage (.529).
The win over Grove City snapped a six-game SVC losing streak in the series, while it moved the Bearcats to 5-1 on the season, marking their best start to a season since the 2018-19 campaign, when SVC opened with an 8-1 record en route to a 22-5 final mark.
Gales and the Bearcats return to action on Wednesday, Nov. 30, traveling to PAC foe Waynesburg University for a 7 p.m. tipoff.
