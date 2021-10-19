The Presidents’ Athletic Conference announced that St. Vincent College junior Lauren Connors has been named its Women’s Swimmer of the Week after her impressive performance in the Bearcats’ first meet of the season.
Against Division-II Gannon on Oct. 9, Connors accumulated 26 points, picking up a pair of event wins while adding two runner-up performances. Connors touched first in the 100 backstroke, in 1:07.07, and the 200 individual medley, timed in 2:19.61. In the 200 backstroke, she placed second in 2:17.99, while she was part of SVC’s second-place 200 medley relay team, which finished in 1:53.02.
A First Team All-PAC selection in each of her first two seasons with the Bearcats and two-time PAC champion in the 200-yard backstroke, Connors has now been named the conference’s Swimmer of the Week three times in her career.
Connors and the Bearcats are back in action, 1 p.m. Saturday against Franciscan University at home.
