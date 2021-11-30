SVC's Cavacini earns weekly honor

After helping lead the Bearcats to a 72-67 win over conference foe Waynesburg, St. Vincent College sophomore point guard Emily Cavacini has been named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Player of the Week.
Cavacini (Pittsburgh/Shaler Area) scored a team-high 18 points, while adding five rebounds and three assists in the 72-67 win over the Yellow Jackets. She went 7 of 8 from the foul line in the victory, connecting on three in the final 15 seconds to seal the win.
On the season, Cavacini is averaging a team-high 13.0 points while also leading the Bearcats with 15 assists and seven steals.
Cavacini and the Bearcats will return to action at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, when they host PAC foe Chatham University.
