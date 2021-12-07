St. Vincent College freshman Madison Cassidy has been named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Women’s Swimming Rookie of the Week following her efforts in the Bearcats’ Dec. 4 win at Washington & Jefferson.
Cassidy, a Greensburg Salem graduate, swept the breaststroke events in the victory against the Presidents, recording a time of 1:15.28 to win the 100 by just two-tenths of a second. She turned in a dominant performance in the 200 breast, posting a time of 2:42.08 to win by more than nine seconds. Cassidy also helped her squad in the 200 freestyle relay to a third-place finish.
The Bearcats defeated the Presidents, 183-98, to improve to 2-1 in PAC dual meets on the season.
Cassidy is the second SVC female swimmer to earn Rookie of the Week laurels this season, as classmate Sarah Alexander was recognized on Nov. 1.
The Bearcats are back in action 6 p.m. Friday, hosting Mount Union in the Resnik Pool.
