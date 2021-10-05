St. Vincent College freshman running back Billy Beck has been named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) Rookie of the Week.
Beck, a native of Saint Marys, helped lead the Bearcats to a wild 42-40 win against Case Western Reserve on Homecoming at Chuck Noll Field. Beck ran for 88 yards on 11 carries and two fourth quarter touchdowns.
Beck’s first touchdown came with 9:44 left in the fourth quarter and put the Bearcats ahead 35-27. Beck sealed the win with a 48-yard touchdown run with 1:58 left in the game that gave the Bearcats their final points of the game.
It was the second consecutive week in which Beck ran for two touchdowns. This season, he has run for six scores, good for third in the PAC.
The win was St. Vincent’s first against Case Western Reserve since 2014, and just the second all-time in eight meetings between the two teams. This marks the second consecutive week in which a Bearcat was chosen for the weekly PAC honor, after freshman linebacker Joanes Polynice earned PAC Rookie of the Week laurels following a 12-tackle performance in SVC’s Sept. 25 win at Thiel.
The Bearcats (2-1, 3-1) are back in action, 2 p.m. Saturday at conference-leading Washington & Jefferson.
