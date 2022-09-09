St. Vincent College will induct 15 individuals into its Athletic Hall of Fame at a 10 a.m. brunch and induction ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 10, in the Fred M. Rogers Center.
The inductees will also be introduced that afternoon during halftime of the 1 p.m. St. Vincent football game against Washington & Jefferson College at Chuck Noll Field.
The 2020, 2021 and 2022 inductees include Armando Fortunado, C’12, football; Kristin (Meyers) Moran, C’06, basketball; Joe Picheler, C’05, baseball; Brittany Sedlock, C’12, basketball; Kristen (Lancas) Manley, C’04, G’07, basketball; Sarah (Johnston) Barnett, C’06, cross-country; Dr. Jeffrie Mallory, C’06, G’13, basketball; Mike Medved, C’09, basketball; James Scott, C’70, club football; Robert Delach, C’80, soccer; Christina (Basilone) White, C’06, soccer; Ivette Mejia, C’12, cross-country; Andrea Taylor, C’04, soccer; Louis Posa, C’68, baseball, and Hannah Doblick, C’04, lacrosse.
The highest level of recognition presented to student-athletes, coaches and teams at St. Vincent College, the Athletic Hall of Fame formally recognizes student-athletes and teams who not only excelled in the classroom and on the field of athletic competition during their collegiate careers, but also excelled once leaving St. Vincent. Inductees to the Hall of Fame exemplify the lessons they learned in athletics and through their Benedictine education.
Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.