SVC women's win streak ends at four

The St. Vincent women’s basketball team saw its four-game winning streak snapped, falling 74-58 on the road to Presidents’ Athletic Conference foe Westminster College.
The Titans (14-7, 11-4 PAC) broke open a tight game by out-scoring the Bearcats (6-12, 5-9 PAC) 22-11 over the second quarter, and the Bearcats were unable to post a second-half comeback.
Emily Cavacini led Saint Vincent in the defeat with a career-high 23 points, going 9-for-15 from the field and 3-for-6 from long range, while teammate Ella Marconi recorded her fourth straight double-double, scoring 14 points and grabbing a team-best 11 rebounds. Cavacini also added a team-best four assists, while Marconi blocked three shots.
The teams traded baskets over the early stages of the first quarter, with Marconi scoring five points. Westminster countered with six straight points, eventually opening up a 22-14 advantage to end the first quarter.
St. Vincent chipped away at the deficit to open up the second frameto cut the gap to 22-19.
The Titans got hot, ending the quarter on a 22-5 run to take a 44-25 lead into the intermission.
The Titans, however, used another run to end the third quarter, outscoring SVC 7-3 over the final 3:30 to take a 59-43 lead into the fourth.
Cavacini and Marconi each scored in the opening 90 seconds of the fourth quarter to again make it a 12-point deficit, but it was promptly answered with a 9-0 run from Westminster that gave the Titans their largest lead of the night, 68-47, to essentially put the game away.
While both teams posted similar field goal percentages, with Westminster shooting 44% and SVC 43%. Westminster scored 17 points off of 16 SVC turnovers.
Camden Hergenrother led Westminster with 26 points, while teammate Lindsey Bell posted a 10-point, 14-rebound double-double.
The Bearcats will be back in action on Feb. 12, welcoming PAC foe Franciscan University to the Robert S. Carey Center for a 1 p.m. matchup.
